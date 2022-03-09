This leak could be our first look at the Samsung Galaxy A73

We may have just gotten our first official look at the Samsung Galaxy A73 in a render.

Leaker Evan Blass posted the image, which he claims is an official Galaxy A73 press shot, in an exclusive report for 91Mobiles.

The most interesting aspect here is the phone’s incredibly slim bezel, which appears to be even thinner bezel than that on the A72. As the report notes, the A73 has a much higher screen-to-body ratio than early renders of the Galaxy A53 would suggest for the other A-Series phone.

On the right hand side, you can see the volume switch and a power key.

This particular press shot gives us a sneak peak at a white finish around the edges but, as with the phone’s predecessor, we’d expect it to come in multiple colours. The A72 came in black, along with pastel purple, blue and white shades.

So, what else do we know about the Galaxy A73?

A device rumoured to be the phone passed through Geekbench benchmarking tests recently, suggesting it’d pack the Snapdragon 778G chipset, 8GB of RAM, support for Bluetooth 5.0 and run Android 12 (via GSMArena).

Other rumoured specs include a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 128GB of storage, a water resistance rating of IP67 and a large 5000 mAh battery with support for 25W charging.

The camera will supposedly include a 108-megapixel main shooter, along with 12-megapixel, 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors.

Of course, we’ll have to wait until the Galaxy A73 launches to find out if these renders are accurate.

Both the A73 and the A53 are expected to launch at any time, given its been around a year since their predecessors launched at Samsung’s 2021 Spring Unpacked event.