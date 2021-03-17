First Impressions The A52 5G certainly comes with plenty packed in, and if you’re after that Samsung name – and the look that comes with it – then, following a few day's use, this appears to be a good pick.

Key Specifications Review Price: £399

6.5-inch 120Hz OLED

Snapdragon 750G

6 or 8GB RAM

IP67

4 x rear cameras

32MP selfie camera

One UI 3.0

The Samsung A series might not be as tempting on paper as the S series, but the cheaper prices make it an exceedingly popular range. The latest entry is the Galaxy A52 5G, which takes much of its inspiration from the Galaxy S21.

Not everyone needs, wants or can afford a flagship phone. Thankfully, you don’t need to spend huge sums of cash to get a great device, with many of the best mid-range phones offering flagship performance at a fraction of the price.

With the A52 5G Samsung presents an enticing package for a decent price. Having spent a couple of days with the device ahead of release, I believe that if you’re in the market for big phone that comes with generous battery life and a flagship-level display, then this could very well be the handset for you.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G price and availability

The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G will be available for £399 when it’s released in the next month. An A52 LTE version, which won’t be available in the UK, will sell for €349. US pricing is yet to be confirmed.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G design and screen – 120Hz AMOLED at this price? Sold

120Hz AMOLED display

Plastic body

Headphone port

Samsung prides itself on shipping quality displays with its phones, and this is true whether you’re buying a £1000/$1000 best phone or a sub-£400 A-series device. This is very much the case here, with a 6.5-inch AMOLED FHD+ 120Hz refresh rate display taking pride of place on the A52 5G’s front.

It looks great and that faster refresh rate makes swiping and scrolling a smooth experience, and gaming more responsive. You can switch back to 60Hz to stretch out the battery life further, but for me the trade-off is worth it.

The screen here is flat, as it is on the Galaxy S21, but it has a slightly thicker bezel. There’s a small cut-out for the selfie camera, along with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Samsung says it has improved the brightness by 33% when compared to the previous model and that, in certain cases, it can hit 800 nits. I fired up a quick episode on Netflix, and while there doesn’t seem to be HDR support (at least not yet), the show certainly looked bright and vibrant.

While the screen looks flagship, the body feels decidedly more mid-range. It’s plasticky and the rear of the device is already showing itself to be a magnet for greasy fingerprints. At least the device benefits from an IP67 rating, USB-C port for charging and even a 3.5mm headphone port. If you’re not fussed about plugging in headphones then the stereo speakers push out some decent audio.

My review unit was black, which certainly brings back memories of the S21 Ultra. The handset is also available in other hues including Awesome White, Awesome Violet, Awesome Blue – all of which are fairly subdued. Oh, and that’s Samsung calling them ‘Awesome’, not me…

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G specs and camera – Lots of cameras and enough punch

Snapdragon chipset inside

Four cameras on the back

4500mAh battery

Tucked inside the S21-inspired camera housing is a main 64-megapixel wide camera, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide, a 5-megapixel macro and 5-megapixel depth.

A couple of those are likely filler (I’m looking at you depth and macro), but the pictures I’ve snapped so far with the main sensor look pretty decent.

They’re typical Samsung, displaying punchy colours with lots of input from the AI scene optimiser. Samsung has teamed up with Snapchat for an AR ‘Fun’ mode, plus you can pull 8-megapixel snaps out of the video you’re shooting.

Other specs include a Snapdragon 750G 5G capable chipset, 6GB or 8GB of RAM and a 4500mAh battery. Everything seems snappy and quick so far, but you’ll have to wait for our full review to see how it performs in gaming tests – and if Samsung’s ‘two-day’ battery life claims are accurate.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G – Early Verdict

The A52 5G certainly comes with plenty packed in, and if you’re after that Samsung name – and the look that comes with it – then, following a few day’s use, this appears to be a good pick.

A ’hands on review’ is our first impression of a product only - it is not a full test and verdict. Our writer must have spent some time with the product to describe an early sense of what it’s like to use. We call these ‘hands on reviews’ to make them visible in search. However these are always unscored and don’t give recommendations. Read more about our reviews policy