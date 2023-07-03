Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

When can you stream Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny online?

Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny is the fifth instalment of the beloved action series, releasing in 2023, a whopping 42 years after the Raiders of the Lost Ark. 

If you can’t wait to see 80-year old Harrison Ford pick up the whip once again, but don’t fancy going to the cinema along with the noisy, messy crowd, then you’ll likely be keen to find out when you can start streaming Dial of Destiny from the comfort of your home. 

We’re expecting Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny to arrive on Disney Plus before the end of the year, and should be available to watch in 4K HDR with Dolby Atmos support. 

So if you want to get a rough idea of when Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny will become available to stream online, keep on reading below. 

When can you stream Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny online

Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny is widely expected to land on Disney Plus, but there’s currently no word from Disney on when it will arrive on the streaming platform. 

However, if we look at previous Disney blockbusters, it usually takes around three months for them to arrive on Disney Plus following the theatrical debut. 

If that’s the case for Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny, then you can expect it to become available to stream on Disney Plus sometime in September 2023

It’s also possible that Disney will only make Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny available as a digital purchase initially, just like it did with Avatar: The Way of Water. That could potentially extend the time it will take for the film to become available at no extra cost to Disney Plus subscribers, so September 2023 is no guarantee. 

EIther way, you can be rest assured that Indiana Jones Dial of Destiny will eventually be available to stream through Disney Plus before the end of the year. 

