WhatsApp’s new Message Yourself feature is more useful than it sounds

You’ll soon be able to message yourself on WhatsApp, with Meta hoping it’ll be ideal for reminders, shopping lists and anything else you may use a Notes app for.

The feature, which has been in testing on iOS and Android this autumn, is now rolling out to all users around the globe according to a TechCrunch report. The report says WhatsApp has announced the feature and we’ve contacted Meta for more information.

Dubbed Message Yourself (naturally), WhatsApp will begin seeing a new conversation thread, which they can pin to the top of their conversation feed. They will also be able to enable notifications to ensure the note-to-self doesn’t fall upon deaf ears.

The feature could come in handy in a ‘while I remember’ kind of way, when a friend or colleague has messaged you information. That way, you don’t have to switch apps to make your note and can easily copy and paste from messages you’ve received.

If you’re wondering how the feature will be enabled, users will see their name at the top of the contacts list when they attempt to open a new conversation.

By the same token if WhatsApp is is one of your most used apps, you may be more partial to seeing the reminder at the perfect time, rather than having to open a notification from another app.

Either way, we expect this feature to be well used by WhatsApp users once if begins showing up on iPhone and Android. It had been available previously by starting a group with yourself as the only member. We already do enough talking to ourselves, so it’s better its legitimised in an official form within in the app.

