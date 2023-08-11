Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Westone Audio’s latest in-ear monitors will help you achieve your rock star ambitions

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Westone Audio has announced its AM PRO X series of universal in-ear monitors (IEMs), which have been designed to help stage artists get the best from their performance.

Westone Audio has plenty of credibility in the field of live music performances, with their first custom stage monitors used in collaboration with artists such as Rush and Def Leppard.

With the AM PRO X range, they’re using advanced balanced-armature technology in conjunction with their StageSense filter system to provide artists “with a carefully balanced mix of audio and feedback” from other performers on stage as well as being able to feel the energy from the audience.

The StageSense filter system that features on all the AM PRO X models works by providing linear attenuation, reducing ambient noise by a claimed 10dB, in order to give musicians a clear sense of what’s around them without “jeopardising” the quality of the audio.

Featuring custom-made balanced-armature drivers, Westone Audio’s professional quality twisted tensile copper cable, and T2 micro connectors, the AM PRO X range are built to last a for a long time.

Westone Audio AM ProX 10 Front
credit: Westone Audio

AM PRO X 10

The smallest IEM in the range, the AM PRO X 10 looks to provide the “ultimate” comfort and fit for those who want a sleek and subtle design. Audio-wise, it claims to deliver a clean and balanced sound.

  • Price: $249.99 / £249.99 / €279.99
  • Driver: Single Balanced-Armature, Full Range
  • Sensitivity: 114dB @1mW
  • Frequency response: 20Hz – 16kHz
  • Impedance: 19 ohms
Westone Audio AM ProX 20 Front
credit: Westone Audio

AM PRO X 20

The AM PRO X 20 increases the dynamic range and impact of the presentation while still maintaining balanced and clarity throughout the frequency range.

  • Price: $399.99 / £379.99 / €429.99
  • Driver: Dual Balanced-Armature, with passive crossover
  • Sensitivity: 119dB @1mW
  • Frequency response: 20Hz – 18kHz·
  • Impedance: 27ohms
Westone Audio AM ProX 30
credit: Westone Audio

AM PRO X 30

The drivers and crossover in this wired pair aim to produce “powerful lows, articulate mid-range, and crystal-clear highs”.

  • Price: $479.99 / £449.99 / €514.99
  • Driver: Triple Balanced-Armature, with 3-way passive crossover
  • Sensitivity: 124dB @1mW
  • Frequency response: 20Hz – 18kHz·
  • Impedance: 56ohms

The AM PRO X range is available to purchase from the 15th August 2023 onwards. Each model is supplied with a proprietary T2 cable with 3.5mm jack, five pairs of patented ergonomic silicone ear-tips, five pairs of ear-tip comfort foam ear-tips, impact resistant Monitor Vault and a cleaning tool

You might like…

How to stream Burnley vs Manchester City live online on any device

How to stream Burnley vs Manchester City live online on any device

Max Parker 7 hours ago
Disney Plus to follow Netflix model for password sharing crackdown

Disney Plus to follow Netflix model for password sharing crackdown

Chris Smith 19 hours ago
iPhone 15 Pro tip points to performance improvements in all but one area

iPhone 15 Pro tip points to performance improvements in all but one area

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
Disney Plus announces ad tier and price bump for UK and Europe

Disney Plus announces ad tier and price bump for UK and Europe

Jon Mundy 1 day ago
With Starfield imminent, Microsoft slices Game Pass trials in half

With Starfield imminent, Microsoft slices Game Pass trials in half

Chris Smith 2 days ago
In the Flip vs Fold war, Samsung fans have picked a clear winner

In the Flip vs Fold war, Samsung fans have picked a clear winner

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.