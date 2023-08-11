Westone Audio’s latest in-ear monitors will help you achieve your rock star ambitions

Westone Audio has announced its AM PRO X series of universal in-ear monitors (IEMs), which have been designed to help stage artists get the best from their performance.

Westone Audio has plenty of credibility in the field of live music performances, with their first custom stage monitors used in collaboration with artists such as Rush and Def Leppard.

With the AM PRO X range, they’re using advanced balanced-armature technology in conjunction with their StageSense filter system to provide artists “with a carefully balanced mix of audio and feedback” from other performers on stage as well as being able to feel the energy from the audience.

The StageSense filter system that features on all the AM PRO X models works by providing linear attenuation, reducing ambient noise by a claimed 10dB, in order to give musicians a clear sense of what’s around them without “jeopardising” the quality of the audio.

Featuring custom-made balanced-armature drivers, Westone Audio’s professional quality twisted tensile copper cable, and T2 micro connectors, the AM PRO X range are built to last a for a long time.

credit: Westone Audio

AM PRO X 10

The smallest IEM in the range, the AM PRO X 10 looks to provide the “ultimate” comfort and fit for those who want a sleek and subtle design. Audio-wise, it claims to deliver a clean and balanced sound.

Price: $249.99 / £249.99 / €279.99

Driver: Single Balanced-Armature, Full Range

Sensitivity: 114dB @1mW

Frequency response: 20Hz – 16kHz

Impedance: 19 ohms

credit: Westone Audio

AM PRO X 20

The AM PRO X 20 increases the dynamic range and impact of the presentation while still maintaining balanced and clarity throughout the frequency range.

Price: $399.99 / £379.99 / €429.99

Driver: Dual Balanced-Armature, with passive crossover

Sensitivity: 119dB @1mW

Frequency response: 20Hz – 18kHz·

Impedance: 27ohms

credit: Westone Audio

AM PRO X 30

The drivers and crossover in this wired pair aim to produce “powerful lows, articulate mid-range, and crystal-clear highs”.

Price: $479.99 / £449.99 / €514.99

Driver: Triple Balanced-Armature, with 3-way passive crossover

Sensitivity: 124dB @1mW

Frequency response: 20Hz – 18kHz·

Impedance: 56ohms

The AM PRO X range is available to purchase from the 15th August 2023 onwards. Each model is supplied with a proprietary T2 cable with 3.5mm jack, five pairs of patented ergonomic silicone ear-tips, five pairs of ear-tip comfort foam ear-tips, impact resistant Monitor Vault and a cleaning tool