Western Digital launches affordable gaming handheld SSD

Western Digital is launching the all-new SN770M NVMe SSD for handheld gamers that will only cost you $110 for 1TB.

Handheld gaming machines started gaining popularity with the Nintendo Switch back in 2017, but since then, the market has changed significantly. With the launch of more powerful portable gaming computers, like the Steam Deck and ROG Ally to name the biggest two, many gamers have found themselves in need of a larger-capacity SSD to store all their games.

However, finding the right SSD for a machine like the Steam Deck or ROG Ally can prove somewhat frustrating. You need to find a drive with the right form factor, M.2 2230, and even then, it can be confusing to find a drive that’s both a good match for your portable gaming machine and can be found at a good price.

Luckily, Western Digital is making this process a lot easier with the SN770M. This drive will work out-of-the-box with a Steam Deck or ROG Ally, and it’ll conveniently come in 500GB, 1TB, and 2TB sizes. What’s even better is that you can grab yourself the 1TB version for just $110 at Western Digital’s website.

Drives like these haven’t been the easiest to locate, but with this Western Digital drive alongside options from Sabrent, Micron, and Corsair, the situation is improving significantly. Nowadays, finding large-capacity M.2 2230 drives rated for PCIe Gen 4 speeds isn’t the hassle it was just a few short years ago.

If you like the sound of the SN770M, the good news is that you can order yourself one right now, and Western Digital’s website estimates these drives will be available in the next week. You’ll also get some nice-to-haves like a 30-day money-back guarantee and a 5-year limited warranty with this particular drive.