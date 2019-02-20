Unpacked 2019: Everything Samsung unveiled at tonight’s launch event

Samsung’s first Unpacked event of 2019 is now over, with the company using it as a platform to officially unveil its latest flagship smartphones, a new smartwatch, and make plenty more major announcements.

Read on for a roundup of all of the products Samsung announced at Unpacked 2019.

Samsung Galaxy Fold

Slightly surprisingly, the long-awaited Samsung Galaxy Fold was the headline act, dominating proceedings in San Francisco.

The smartphone-tablet hybrid features two screens, and opens up like a book. There’s a 4.6-inch, HD+ Super AMOLED outer display with a 21:9 aspect ratio, and a 7.3-inch, QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED inner ‘Infinity Flex’ display with a 4.2:3 aspect ratio. Both of these screens feature rounded corners. There’s six cameras too.

The Samsung Galaxy Fold will go up for pre-order on April 26, and will start shipping to UK-based buyers on May 3. Prices start at €2000 (around £1800 in the UK).

Samsung says there will be a 5G version of the Galaxy Fold, and an LTE model too. It will be available in Space Silver, Cosmos Black, Martian Green and Astro Blue colour schemes.

Samsung Galaxy S10

And following weeks of extremely revealing leaks, Samsung has finally pulled the covers off the Galaxy S10, the follow-up to the Galaxy S9.

It features a 6.1-inch, Wide Quad HD+, Dynamic AMOLED+ display, triple rear cameras, a 3400mAh battery and a headphone jack.

We’ve already spent a small amount of time with the handset. As our hands-on reads: “Having spent an hour with the Galaxy S10, I’m excited to spend more time with it. It’s far from a reinvention for the series, and I’m slightly disappointed the main camera hasn’t seen an obvious update, but there’s plenty here regardless.”

You can pre-order the S10 right now, and it will start shipping on March 8. Prices start from £799 for the 128GB model, and £999 for the 512GB model.

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

Sitting directly above the S10 is its larger, more powerful and pricier sibling, the Galaxy S10 Plus.

It packs a 6.4-inch display, dual selfie cameras, and a 4100mAh battery, and you can choose between 8GB + 128GB or 8GB + 512GB. However, there’s a ‘Performance Edition’ version of the S10 too, which comes with a frankly ridiculous 12GB RAM and 1TB of internal storage.

As we wrote in our hands-on: “This is a powerhouse, with those ridiculous options of 1TB of storage and 12GB of RAM. And don’t forget about the glorious screen either, nor the slick design.”

You can pre-order the S10 Plus right now, with the phone also shipping on March 8. Prices start from £899 for the 128GB model, rising to £1099 for the 512GB, and £1399 for the 1TB model.

Samsung Galaxy S10e

The Galaxy S10e is the S10’s cheaper, more fun-looking sibling. Despite its more modest specs, we think it could be the dark horse of the range.

The S10e features a 5.8-inch, Full HD+, Dynamic AMOLED+ display, dual rear cameras, either 6GB RAM + 128GB internal storage or 8GB RAM + 256GB storage, and a 3100mAh battery.

As we wrote in our hands-on: “It’s like what the iPhone XR is to the iPhone XS: you get the majority of headline S10 features but in a package that’s a little more welcoming. In fact, the S10e could end up being the best of the bunch, thanks to the fact it offers a fantastic combination of price and features.”

You can pre-order the S10e right now, and it will start shipping on March 8. Pricing starts at £669 in the UK.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active

The Galaxy Watch Active is essentially a sportier version of the Galaxy Watch. It has built-in GPS, a heart-rate monitor, can be submerged to depths of up to 5ATM and includes proper sleep tracking.

One nifty addition is Qi wireless charging. You’ll be able to easily power the watch up with the help of Samsung’s new Wireless Powershare feature.

Galaxy S10 5G

Samsung’s first 5G phone is finally here, and it’s… hard to miss. The Galaxy S10 5G is a 6.7-inch monster that will be able to take advantage of the next generation of mobile connections (when they eventually go live).

It’s the only S10 model to support super fast 25W wireless charging, is loaded with a 4500mAh battery, and features four rear camera sensors: a 12-megapixel main sensor, a 16-megapixel ultrawide sensor, a 12-megapixel telephoto sensor, and a hQVGA 3D depth sensing camera to aid augmented reality (AR) content.

There’s no word yet on pricing, but we expect it to cost rather a lot when it finally comes to the UK in “early summer”.

Samsung Galaxy Buds

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds are being bundled in with S10, S10 Plus, and Galaxy X pre-orders. Outright, they’ll set you back a not insubstantial £139.99.

As the Galaxy Buds are completely wireless earphones, they don’t have a cord connecting them together, Instead, they sit in a charging case when not in use and connect via Bluetooth to your phone.

The headline feature is Wireless Powershare. It means you can charge the Buds by popping them into their case, and placing that on the back of the S10. The Galaxy Buds will launch in the UK on March 8.

