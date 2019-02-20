What is Wireless Powershare? Samsung’s new charging tech explained

It’s been a big night for Samsung announcements, with the Samsung Galaxy S10 finally getting an official reveal after months of leaks and the AirPods-rivalling Galaxy Buds also being unveiled.

Delve through all the features on Samsung’s bevy of new phones and something particularly interesting stands out: Wireless Powershare. But what exactly is it?

What is Wireless Powershare?

This is the name given to Samsung’s new reverse-charging tech and it is debuting with the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e.

Essentially it’s a way to turn your S10 series device into a Qi charging pad, using your phone’s battery to charge others wirelessly.

We’re still a little in the dark about exactly how fast it’ll charge other phones and accessories, but we’d assume it’ll be slower than using a traditional Qi charging pad. This feature is far more useful for those situations when you’re with a mate, their phone dies and you’re able to quickly give them a top-up.

Samsung isn’t the first brand to utilise a feature like this as Huawei has something almost exactly the same on its flagship Huawei Mate 20 Pro. Like with Wireless Powershare, this lets you juice up other phones just by bringing them into contact with the Mate 20 Pro’s back.

What can it charge?

Wireless Powershare will let you share your S10’s charge with any other Qi-enabled phone or accessory. Got an iPhone XS? An LG G7 or a Pixel 3? Any of those will work here.

While the idea of charging your phone like this is cool, it’ll likely take a serious amount of time due to the slow speeds. Instead it’ll be a lot more useful to charge other Qi tech; the latest Galaxy Buds for example.

Quickly popping your Galaxy Buds onto the back of the S10 seems like an ideal way to reduce the amount of chargers you have carry around with you.

Will it come to other phones?

Currently, Wireless Powershare is available on the following phones:

Samsung Galaxy S10

Samsung Galaxy S10e

Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus

It’ll be a feature on the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 5G when it launches in the summer. We’d also take a guess that the next iteration of the Note series, likely the Note 10, will boast the feature.