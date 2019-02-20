Samsung Galaxy Buds charge wirelessly on the back of the Galaxy S10

Apple’s fantastic AirPods have been the go-to completely wireless earbuds for years now, but alongside the Galaxy S10 Samsung has unveiled a new rival.

Samsung Galaxy Buds are an evolution of the Gear IconX buds from last year, altering the name to firmly signal the death of the Gear branding.

The standout feature that’ll certainly attract those looking to pick up one of the new Galaxy S10 handsets – like the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus – is that you can use the Wireless Powershare feature on those phones to charge up the Galaxy Buds. Just pop the case onto the back of the phone and they’ll start charging.

This is a great idea and one that means if you’ve got your S10 on you you can always juice up your headphones.

As the Galaxy Buds are completely wireless earphones, they don’t have a cord connecting them together, Instead, they sit in a charging case when not in use and connect via Bluetooth to your phone.

Little else is known about the Galaxy Buds at this stage and we didn’t get to try out how they sounded during our demo session of the Galaxy S10 devices. We also don’t yet have confirmation whether they’ll retain the IPX2 rating of the IconX, boast the same 8GB internal storage or how big the internal battery is. We’ll update this article when we know more.

Galaxy Buds will launch alongside the Galaxy S10 on March 8 and in the UK they’ll be offered free if you pre-order either the S10 or S10 Plus. If you buy them solo they’ll cost £139.99.

Galaxy Buds will likely have an updated rival from Apple in the coming months as the rumours surrounding AirPods 2 grow stronger. It looks like the second-generation buds from Apple will have a very similar design but come with ‘Hey, Siri’ functionality and a case that can charge wirelessly on the AirPower charging pad.