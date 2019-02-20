Samsung Galaxy Watch Active ditches the best feature of the series

Samsung’s unveiled the latest iteration of its Galaxy Watch line alongside the Galaxy S10 at its Unpacked event.

The Galaxy Watch Active is, as the name suggests, is a sportier version of Samsung’s older Galaxy Watch wearable that should go head-to-head with the rumoured Fitbit Versa 2.

Like any good sports watch the Galaxy Active packs a built-in GPS, can be submerged to depths of up to 5ATM and includes proper sleep tacking. There’s a heart-rate monitor that offers constant tracking throughout the day too.

The biggest difference between this new model and the other Galaxy Watch is the lack of a rotating bezel. This unique feature has been a mainstay on Samsung’s smartwatches since the days of the Gear branding.

The rotating bezel was a useful feature that let you navigate the Tizen-based OS without using your fingers, meaning that whole screen was there for you to see. Now you’ll have to swipe about with just your digits. We’ll have to get our hands on the watch to see how much difference this makes.

Tizen offers decent app support, NFC for Samsung Pay payments and auto-tracking of your workouts.

One nifty feature is the addition of Qi wireless charger. If you pick up the Samsung Galaxy S10, you’ll be able to easily juice the watch up by using the Wireless Powershare feature.

Like with the Apple Watch 4, Samsung has added Instant Pairing: just hold your Watch Active near your S10 and it’ll instantly offer you the easy opportunity to set it up without too much hassle.

Along with the Watch Active, Samsung introduced a new pair of Galaxy Buds, a 5G version of the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Galaxy Fold. This is the brand’s first 5G foldable device and it’ll set you back a whopping £1800 when it launches on 3 May.

