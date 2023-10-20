United States Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

With the drivers and constructors world championships now both wrapped up, thoughts turn towards the end of the season and on towards 2024 as the United States Grand Prix 2023 arrives in view.

The second of three US-based races on the calendar, the Circuit of the Americas has become a popular circuit among drivers and fans, with its twisty and fast sections that allow for some entertaining racing.

Teams will be bringing updates to the circuit, with Mercedes and Haas bringing new parts to their cars, with the latter team also sporting a striking livery for its home race.

The race to finish second in the championship is still on thanks to Sergio Perez’s poor form in the second half of the season, and there’s still plenty of points to play for in the race to finish behind Red Bull in the constructor’s championship. McLaren’s resurgent form is sure to keep the likes of Mercedes and Ferrari on their toes until the final round.

With this round also acting as a sprint weekend, there’s room for surprises to occur given how things fared in Qatar. Here’s how to watch the United States Grand Prix live on TV and online.

What is the UK time for the F1 United States Grand Prix?

The race starts at 6pm UK time on Sunday October 8th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 20th October

6.30pm – Practice 1

10pm – United States GP Qualifying

Saturday 21st October

6.30pm – United States Sprint Qualifying

11pm – United States Sprint Grand Prix

Sunday 22nd October

8pm – United States Grand Prix race

How to watch the United States F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can catch the action on Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406) and Sky Sports Main Event (Channel 401). For Virgin Customers it’s channel 506 and 501 respectively.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible). You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

You can also pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value as it’ll cover other races within the month.

What time are the United States 2023 Grand Prix highlights?

Channel 4 has the rights to highlights package in the UK for those who don’t have access to Sky Sports.

It’s an early Sunday start for the qualifying highlights as it starts 8am on Sunday the 22nd, with the race highlights taking place early Monday morning at 12.30am and repeated at 8.25am.

If you miss those shows, you can watch the action on the Channel 4 app.

