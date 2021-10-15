Trusted Reviews Awards 2021: Jessops snaps up Best Cameras Retailer

Against stiff competition, Jessops has scored the win as the Best Cameras Retailers for 2021, as voted for by the readers of Trusted Reviews.

Other nominated retailers for this category included Cameraworld and WeX (just to name a few), but amongst our readers it was Jessops that managed to stand out for its stellar customer service and impressive array of stock that caters to photographers of all skill levels.

With its first store opening in 1935, Jessops is one of the most widely recognised camera retailers in the UK with stores up and down the country.

The store has become a go-to destination for professional and amateur photographers alike, selling everything from high-end mirrorless cameras to the latest mobile-friendly gimbals.

For you photography enthusiasts out there, you might also be interested to know which device walked away with the coveted Camera of the Year award.

Best Cameras Retailer is just one of many reader voted awards up for grabs this year, with the public letting their opinions be known across a range of categories including computing, broadband providers and more.

Of course, our reader voted categories are just one half of the Trusted Reviews Awards, with the product-led accolades being chosen by the Trusted Reviews team.

The reveal of the reader voted awards marks the end of this year’s Trusted Reviews Awards, but if you want to go back and see which products and companies won, then feel free to click on the links below: