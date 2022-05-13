Trusted Recommends: From VPNS to vacs, see the week’s best products

We’ve tested out a wide selection of top products that could make your life more comfortable and convenient, so take a look at the standouts from this week.

This week has been a bumper one for Trusted Reviews, with three products having been awarded the full five stars out of five. Take a look through this article to see a round-up of the latest products that we recommend, including a coffee machine, a drone, a camera, and some great headphones.

Apple Studio Display

The Apple Studio Display monitor offers sharp images, excellent colour reproduction, and tight macOS connectivity, making it an excellent partner to a MacBook Pro or Mac Studio. However, it’s very pricey and it does lack proper HDR support.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Polar Pacer Pro

The Polar Pacer Pro is arguably the brand’s best value sports watch right now, and it will greatly appeal to runners, cyclists, and swimmers thanks to its lightweight design and interface packed with fitness features

However, you’ll notice that the battery can drain quickly even when not tracking, and there aren’t all that many smartwatch features on board.

Trusted Score: 4/5

TunnelBear VPN

The TunnelBear VPN has a clear no logging policy, wide platform support and sophisticated security features, and fast speeds. There’s also a free version available too. However, its streaming performance is poor.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Perfect Privacy VPN

The Perfect Priacy VPN is not as fast as its rivals, but it is packed with security features, and has been shown not to keep any connection logs. You can use unlimited devices with this VPN, but the trade-off is that it’s quite expensive.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Sennheiser HD 450SE

The Sennheiser HD 450SE have a lightweight and comfortable design, offer universal voice assistant support, and have thirty hour battery life. The audio quality is balanced and even, with just a small loss of treble detail. At a price of £169 they’re also surprisingly affordable; the only real downsides are the sub optimal noise cancelling and the somewhat fiddly manual controls.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Melitta Latte Select

This easy-to-use coffee machine is a great choice because it’s simple to get started but also offers programmable recipes and profiles when you want to fine-tune your experience. The Melitta Latte Select does have a dual bean hopper, but you’ll have to choose between the two manually. It’s also relatively expensive overall.

Trusted Score: 4/5

Technics EAH-A800

The Technics EAH-A800 is an impressive pair of noise-cancelling headphones is convincing across the board. The sound has a wide dynamic range, a clear and spacious presentation, and a sharp, detailed top-end. The battery life is also tremendous, and the wireless connection is highly reliable.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Eufy Floodlight Cam 2

This security device has strong build quality, and it’s comparatively easy to install as well. The motion-activated floodlighting is very sensitive, so be careful where you position it, but resulting footage is excellent. However, the Eufy Floodlight Cam 2 doesn’t support ONVIF or RTSP protocols.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Fuji Instax Mini Evo

This charming instant camera doesn’t just look great, it also arrives with a wealth of lens and filter options. Frankly the Fuji Instax Mini Evo is the best hybrid camera that Fujifilm has released, and the added digital benefits will make you loathe to return to purely analogue options.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

DJI Mini 3 Pro

This tiny and lightweight drone packs a better camera than any other sub-250g drone, as well as obstacle-sensing tech, long battery life, and easy-to-use flight controls. The camera struggles a little at night, but for general everyday aerial video and photos, the DJI Mini 3 Pro makes sense for all but the most demanding of users.

Trusted Score: 4.5/5

Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3

The Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 3 are the brand’s best true wireless buds yet, delivering a confident and rich sound, improved design, and a full feature set – all for a price that’s competitive with its nearest rivals. They improve on their predecessor in virtually every regard, but are cheaper, so it’s hard to say no to that kind of value.

Trusted Score: 5/5

Røde NTH-100

These headphones are built to last, and provide articulate and convincing sound in all scenarios. If performance-per-pound is the be-all and end-all of your purchasing decision, it’s hard to say no to the Røde NTH-100 whether you’re a casual or critical listener.

Trusted Score: 5/5

Simba Hybrid Pro

The Simba Hybrid Pro bed-in-a-box delivers high levels of comfort, being firm but supportive, thanks to the combination of memory foam with Aerocoil springs, and it dissipates heat quickly. The lack of a removable cover and the sheer depth are two potential downsides, but fortunately you have the option of a 200-night trial period, plus a 10-year guarantee against defects.

Trusted Score: 5/5