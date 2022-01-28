 large image

Trusted Recommends: Bargain buds, pricey speakers and the latest Moto Android

Want to see the top-rated tech to pass through our labs this week? Trusted Recommends has you covered with a round-up of the best products we’ve reviewed in the last seven days.

This week we’ve got multiple five star products along with Moto’s latest budget blower, a bombastic set of wireless speakers and much more.

Bose SoundLink Flex on bench

Bose is renowned for its excellent audio tech, and the SoundLink Flex once again shows why the brand is one of the best in the business. This rugged and very portable Bluetooth speaker has strong battery life, a built-in mic for voice calls from a connected phone and very dynamic sound. The IP67 dust and water resistance rating means it’s ideal for outdoor use, too.


Score: 4/5

Back Bay Tempo 30

Excellent sound usually means a hefty price – but that’s certainly not the case with the Back Bay Tempo 30. This pair of buds is fully deserving of its rare 5 / 5 score, with our reviewer praising the rich sound, good fit and long battery life. For a pair of truly wireless buds that cost less than £30, you can’t say fairer than that.

Score: 5/5

Devialet Phantom 1 Gold

Devialet Phantom 1 pair on a table

From a pair of bargain buds to a set of home speakers that’ll set you back nearly £3000. The Devialet Phantom 1 Gold are some eccentrically designed speakers that pump out powerful, energetic sound our reviewer couldn’t get enough of. If you want banging audio while making a design statement at the same time (and you have a spare couple of grand) then these are for you.

Score: 4/5 

Astell and Kern Afutura SE180

Continuing with the ‘cash to splash’ theme, the £1300 Astell and Kern Afutura SE180 is one of the more luxurious music players around. It is also the brand’s most advanced player yet, offering users the ability to switch DAC modules on the fly to produce a different sound. Our reviewer praised the excellent build, detailed audio and intuitive UI.


Score: 5/5

Myzone MZ-Switch

With the MZ-Switch, Myzone has created its most accessible heart rate tracker yet. This device combines the company’s fondness for accurate data with the more comfortable design of wrist-based wearables that have become so popular recently. For anyone starting out on their fitness journey, the accompanying Myzone app turns your workout into a fun and engaging social event, as opposed to the slog that it can be.

Score: 4/5 

Huawei MateBook 16

Huawei Matebook 16

The Huawei MateBook 16 is a solid laptop with a great 16-inch screen that’s ideal for working and watching video content. Add to this excellent battery life, a nippy eight-core processor, and there’s no doubt this machine is easy to recommend for those who want a large canvas to work on.

Score: 4/5 

Backbone One

backbone one

Want to get through that huge backlog of mobile games, but are consistently frustrated by the nightmare that are on-screen controls? Well, the Backbone One is the ultimate solution for that. Simply strap your phone into the dock and you have an integrated controller that makes it easier to play mobile games – you’ll wonder how you ever lived without it.


Score: 4.5/5 

Moto G200 5G

Moto G200 5G unlocked

Motorola has made its name in recent years as one of the best when it comes to crafting affordable, yet impressive, Android smartphones. While the brand might have had a few misses lately, the G200 5G is a surefire hit thanks to a great camera, speedy display and surprisingly strong battery life.


Score: 4.5/5

Princess Smart Heating and Cooling Tower

With its excellent level of control, clever smartphone app integration and fairly minimal build, this fan and heater impressed our expert during the review process. While there are a few rough edges, if you’re looking for a heater that’s useful during the summer months, too, then this is a great choice.

Score: 4/5

