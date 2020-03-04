Trusted Reviews may earn an affiliate commission when you purchase through links on our site. Learn More

How to watch Tottenham vs Norwich in the FA Cup tonight – from anywhere

George Storr |

Tonight’s big all-Premier-League clash in the FA Cup fifth round is Tottenham vs Norwich City. Could the Canaries cause an upset? Or will Spurs regain their form? Our guide tells you everything you need to know to watch or stream the game live this evening. 

Tottenham vs Norwich kick-off time 

  • For UK viewers, the match kicks off at 7:45pm GMT.
  • For US viewers, the game gets underway at 2:45pm ET, or 11:45am PT.

How to watch Tottenham vs Norwich in the UK

Sheffield Wednesday vs Manchester City is the main game, available on BBC One. However, if you’re watching on TV, simply press the red button to select Tottenham vs Norwich.

Alternatively, the match can be streamed online using BBC iPlayer.

How to watch the game wherever you are 

If you aren’t sure if you can access BBC iPlayer where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs to help you out. Or you can find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

We continually check thousands of prices to show you the best deals. If you buy a product through our site we will earn a small commission from the retailer – a sort of automated referral fee – but our reviewers are always kept separate from this process. You can read more about how we make money in our Ethics Policy.

