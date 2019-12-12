You can finally get BT Sport without a contract – here’s how to get it

Sporting fans with commitment issues can now benefit from BT Sport’s brand new no contract monthly pass, launching from today.

Available to sign up to now, BT Sport viewers can enjoy even more flexibility and better value for their money with the new no contract monthly pass. For £25 a month, sporting spectators can watch their favourite sports, leagues and teams play whenever they want, with the flexibility to start and stop the monthly pass at any time for the first time ever.

Loaded with all the sports and championships under BT Sport’s usual repertoire, the new no contract monthly pass will allow customers to pick and choose when they want access to BT Sport’s fantastic catalogue of live sporting events.

New BT Sport No Contract Monthly Pass BT Sports No Contract Monthly Pass Watch sport when you want and opt out when you don't. The BT Sports new, no contract monthly pass allows you the flexibility to subscribe to the sports you want and stop and start during off-peak seasons.

Therefore footie fanatics who are only utilising their BT Sport pass during peak season, say during the Premier League, needn’t waste their money in off periods.

Throw into the mix BT Sport Ultimate, this premium service comes completely free with the no contract monthly pass, allowing customers to view matches, fights and wickets in crisp 4K UHD with HDR across a variety of compatible devices.

As you’re able to watch across a range of devices, the new BT Sport no contract pass is flexible in more ways than one, giving you the option to view via the BT Sports app on your smartphone, online, on gaming consoles like your PS4 and Xbox On, as well as on Apple TV, Samsung Smart TVs and more.

According to BT Sport managing director for consumer marketing, Pete Oliver, “Monthly Pass forms part of BT’s ambition to offer BT Sport customers’ unrivalled choice and the highest quality broadcasts on even more devices and platforms.”

With plenty of great sport already lined up, including live Premier League matches, WWE in UK and Ireland and, for Rugby fans, Gallagher Premiership Rugby, there’s no time like the present to take up this back of the net streaming service from BT Sports.

Commercial Content Writer Alice graduated with a BA in Journalism from the University of Westminster in 2016, and has written for teen pop culture site Maximum Pop, as well as My Favourite Voucher Codes. With a knack for findi…