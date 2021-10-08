 large image

TikTok App launches on LG TVs

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Any TikTokers out there? TikTok will now be available on selected TVs from LG following a big firmware update.

Do you use TikTok? You likely do, as currently, the social media app has over one billion users, making it one of the most popular social media sites out there.

So it makes sense that as of yesterday, LG announced that TikTok will be included in the range of 2020 and 2021 TVs.

You will need to make sure that you’ve installed the latest firmware update to get access to TikTok; for the 2020 models that is webOS 5.0, and for the 2021 units webOS 6.0.

And if you don’t own the newest TVs don’t fear, TikTok will also be available for 2019 TVs, as well as the company’s range of OLED and NanoCell sets, adding yet another app to the broad range of Smart TV Apps that you can access within webOS.

And on TikTok, there really is something for everyone, whether you’re interested in sports, fashion, cooking or plant life, you’ll be able to find a dedicated community for all your passions on TikTok.

You can watch your favourite TikToks using the TV app, as well as being able to skip what you’re not a fan of, all from your sofa.

LG’s webOS features integrated AI algorithms and easy connectivity, as well as supported voice control, so you should have no problems navigating the TikTok app.

And there is more than just TikTok, you can also access other popular streaming services using your LG TV, including Amazon Prime, Netflix, YouTube and other LG channels.

If you want to get started watching videos on your TV, just make sure you’ve got the latest firmware, and that your LG TV is a 2020 or 2021 unit. LG has claimed that support for the 2019 TVs will be here soon, but we don’t know any specific dates just yet.

Gemma joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer after graduating from Leeds Beckett University with a Journalism degree. She's worked with national outlets, covering breaking news stories to reviews fo…
