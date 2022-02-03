This ultra-skinny laptop has no ports

The Craob X looks to be the world’s very first laptop that doesn’t feature a single port. That means there’s no USB or headphone jack connection in sight, and even requires a wireless charger to power it up.

While such a design may sound incredibly inconvenient, it does offer many benefits. Firstly, the Craob X is one of the thinnest laptops we’ve ever seen, measuring in at just 7mm. For comparison, the MacBook Air M1 is 16.1mm thick, making it more than double the height.

And with such a skinny frame, the Craob X is also one of the lightest laptops available. It weighs just 862 grams, making it featherlight compared to the 1.29kg MacBook Air.

The Craob X has seemingly made few compromises to the specs to achieve such a design too, packing Intel 12th Generation (Alder Lake) processor options, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The screen also looks very striking too, with a skinny bezel forcing the manufacturer to use a hole-punch webcam, akin to the MacBook Pro 2021. You’re getting a 13.3-inch 4K display here, which could be ideal for watching the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus on the go.

But are all of those specs worth the absence of ports? Fortunately, Craob has a workaround, with the wireless charger (which magnetically clips onto the laptop’s lid) featuring multiple ports such as USB-C, USB-A, Thunderbolt, an SD card slot and a headphone jack. It’s a clever workaround, but we won’t know how well this works in practice without testing it out for ourselves. We’re expecting it to have a major impact on data transfer speeds at the very least.

There are no details regarding price or release date just yet, but we’ll make sure to keep you up to date with all the latest information on the Craob X.