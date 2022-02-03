 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

This ultra-skinny laptop has no ports

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

The Craob X looks to be the world’s very first laptop that doesn’t feature a single port. That means there’s no USB or headphone jack connection in sight, and even requires a wireless charger to power it up.

While such a design may sound incredibly inconvenient, it does offer many benefits. Firstly, the Craob X is one of the thinnest laptops we’ve ever seen, measuring in at just 7mm. For comparison, the MacBook Air M1 is 16.1mm thick, making it more than double the height.

And with such a skinny frame, the Craob X is also one of the lightest laptops available. It weighs just 862 grams, making it featherlight compared to the 1.29kg MacBook Air.

The Craob X has seemingly made few compromises to the specs to achieve such a design too, packing Intel 12th Generation (Alder Lake) processor options, up to 32GB of DDR5 RAM and up to a 2TB PCIe 4.0 SSD.

The screen also looks very striking too, with a skinny bezel forcing the manufacturer to use a hole-punch webcam, akin to the MacBook Pro 2021. You’re getting a 13.3-inch 4K display here, which could be ideal for watching the likes of Netflix and Disney Plus on the go.

But are all of those specs worth the absence of ports? Fortunately, Craob has a workaround, with the wireless charger (which magnetically clips onto the laptop’s lid) featuring multiple ports such as USB-C, USB-A, Thunderbolt, an SD card slot and a headphone jack. It’s a clever workaround, but we won’t know how well this works in practice without testing it out for ourselves. We’re expecting it to have a major impact on data transfer speeds at the very least.

There are no details regarding price or release date just yet, but we’ll make sure to keep you up to date with all the latest information on the Craob X.

The Trusted Take

I have to say, I’m very sceptical about the idea of a laptop with no ports. Having a portable PC that is super skinny and hardly weighs a think obviously has its benefits, but I’m unconvinced that they outweigh the convenience of having ports such as USB and a headphone jack. And wireless charging is notoriously inefficient compared to a physical power cable.

That said, I’m intrigued by the wireless charger that features all of the conventional laptop ports. If that can offer a similar performance to on-board ports (which is unlikely), then this Craob X laptop may be onto something. At the very least, it’s great to see laptop manufacturers experimenting with new innovations rather than simply following the latest trend.

Ryan Jones

By Ryan Jones

Computing and Gaming Editor

You might like…

Realme 9 Pro set to pack flagship-level camera sensor and launch February 16

Realme 9 Pro set to pack flagship-level camera sensor and launch February 16

Jon Mundy 22 mins ago
Facebook is losing users and spending a lot of money on VR

Facebook is losing users and spending a lot of money on VR

Jon Mundy 1 hour ago
Nintendo Switch overtakes Wii in lifetime sales

Nintendo Switch overtakes Wii in lifetime sales

Jon Mundy 2 hours ago
AirPods Pro may have received a secret speech quality upgrade

AirPods Pro may have received a secret speech quality upgrade

Chris Smith 13 hours ago
Tesla’s ‘risky’ rolling stop feature sparks new safety recall

Tesla’s ‘risky’ rolling stop feature sparks new safety recall

Chris Smith 14 hours ago
WhatsApp is getting iMessage-like reactions

WhatsApp is getting iMessage-like reactions

Chris Smith 16 hours ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.