This DeLorean edition of the Cambridge Evo 150 streamer looks awesome

British hi-fi brand Cambridge Audio has teamed up with the DeLorean Motor Company to reveal a special edition version of its Evo 150 streamer.

With a new car on the horizon (you may have caught a glimpse of it in Fast X), Cambridge has partnered with DeLorean to become their official audio partner fo the car brand made famous by the Back to the Future series, and this edition comes with all the little details you’d want if you’re a DeLorean fan.

This version builds on the look established by the original Evo 150, with the casework stripped down to a brushed metal finish, with the silver detailing paying gomage to the “iconic” DeLorean DMC-12 car.

The chassis comes with two DeLorean-themed panels that gives listeners the ability to change the styling as they want. The front grille is intended to echo the aesthetic of the DMC-12, and you’ll notice the logo on the side of the streamer as well.

This new styling meshes together with the look established by the Cambridge team for the original mode, with its 6.8-inch LCD panel that presents digital album artwork in full colour, and the dual-concentric rotary dial for volume and scrolling.

The name of the streamer comes from its 150W of amplification, which Cambridge says “is enough to power almost any pair of speakers” (the Evo 150 can be partnered with Cambridge’s “acoustically matched” Evo S speaker). A built-in MM phonot stage means it can be connected to a turntable of your choice.

Operation of the Evo 150 can be done with the remote control or via the StreamMagic app, and of course as a streamer, you can connect to various popular music streaming services such as Spotify, Tidal, and Qobuz. Multi-room is possible with Google, Apple, and Roon solutions all compatible, and Bluetooth with aptX HD streaming is supported.

If you want to hook it up any analogue equipment you have, there are XLR balanced inputs available too.

The Cambridge Audio Evo 150 DeLorean Edition is available to purchase now in North America and Asia, and across Europe from April 2024. It’s priced at £2099 / €2499 / $3199 and you can get it from the Cambridge Audio website and other selected retailers.