 large image

These new LEGO Star Wars helmets are spectacular

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Whether you’re on the light or the dark side, everyone can get excited about the new helmets coming to the Star Wars Lego collection.

Is the force strong with you? Have you sensed that there are now three more additions to the Lego Star Wars helmet collection?

This collectors line is very popular; aimed at adults they are meant to be built and then displayed, with the previous lineup including characters like Darth Vader and a Stormtrooper, with non-Star Wars characters like Batman and Vemon also available.

Now, you can pre-order the new Luke Skywalker, Dark Trooper and Mandalorian helmets. The Luke Skywalker figure specifically is wearing the X-Wing uniform from A New Hope.

The new heads are set to release on 1 March and are currently available for pre-order for £54.99/ $59.99 each.

Star Wars Lego New Three Helmets
Darth Vader and Luke Skywalker Lego helmets

The three helmets can be found on the Lego Store, with the Mandalorian helmet being instantly recognisable to almost anyone thanks to the hit Disney+ show.

It has 584 pieces in total and comes with a nameplate along with a buildable stand so you can display it with style.

The Luke Skywalker Red Five helmet has a grand total of 675 pieces and is the first-ever hero helmet or open helmet in the Star Wars collection.

Finally, the Dark Trooper helmet has the biggest number of pieces, coming in at 963, so we would expect that it would be the most challenging build out of the three.

Star Wars Lego New Three Helmets Man Playing
Building the Luke Skywalker Red Five helmet

Each helmet has its own distinct look and uses specific pieces of Lego to achieve the right look, with the combination of the translucent red elements and white bricks used in the Dark Trooper’s model to achieve the menacing red eyes.

Meanwhile, Mando’s helmet uses metallic Lego pieces to recreate the shine of mighty beskar.

As previously mentioned, the helmets are now available for pre-order, so you can use the force to bring check out the new sets by 1 March.

