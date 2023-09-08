The wait for a MacBook with M3 could stretch into 2024

If you’re patiently waiting for Apple to drop MacBook models rocking the M3 processors, as your old Intel Mac shows more spinning beach balls than a seaside resort on a blustery day, you may need to wait a little longer.

According to a well-connected analyst, Apple won’t release new Apple Silicon processors within notebooks in 2023, meaning it’ll be 2024 before the first M3 MacBook arrives on the scene.

A brand new MSI gaming laptop for only £649.99 Save more than half price on a RTX 4050-powered gaming laptop courtesy of Box. Box

Was £1,364.44

Now £649.99 View Deal

Last year Apple introduced the M2 processors, including a brand new MacBook Air, so it was a fair assumption the M3 MacBooks may follow suit in 2023, with many observers predicting an October launch.

Many reports have told us to expect updated MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, iMac and Mac mini models, but according to Ming-Chi Kuo that won’t be the case, at least in the case of Apple’s laptop line-up. In a note to investors, he warns not to expect M3 MacBooks “before the end of this year”.

Kuo does specify MacBooks in his latest update, so it’s conceivable Apple will introduce the M3 alongside new desktop Macs before 2023 is over.

In its report, 9to5Mac suggests this might be down to supply issues and Apple’s inability to get the brand new 3nm chips off the production line fast enough. In that instance, it might be soft launching with iMac and Mac mini models, which tend to sell in smaller volumes than the notebooks.

Because this is the first Apple chip built with the 3nm process, it may take a while to build up the supplies necessary for mass production of a new MacBook Air, for instance.

While this wouldn’t be helpful for people with laptops at death’s door, it would mean owners of M2 models remain the cock of the walk with the newest available laptops.

We weren’t expecting Macs at next week’s iPhone 15 launch anyway, with Apple usually reserving them for a separate event the following month.