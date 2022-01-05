 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The OnePlus 10 Pro has a huge battery and very fast charging

Max Parker By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

OnePlus isn’t officially at CES 2022, however it is using the week of the show to tease plenty of details about the forthcoming OnePlus 10 Pro flagship.

It’s already been revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come in a duo of colours and finishes and that it will look quite a look different to the OnePlus 9 Pro, especially when it comes to the design of the camera module.

OnePlus has now revealed the majority of the spec list for the phone, including details about the screen tech, charge speeds and the dimensions.

First off, OnePlus is now using the same SuperVOOC charging branding as its stablemate Oppo with the OnePlus 10 Pro capable of 80w speeds when plugged in. Wirelessly the phone will charge at 50w.

OnePlus and Oppo have become far more converged recently so it was always likely that the two brands would eventually start sharing the same branding for certain features.

OnePlus 10 Pro has a big battery

The phone will also have a large 5000mAh battery, NFC, Android 12 and a 120hz display with second-generation LTPO tech. Like the OnePlus 9 Pro, this will allow it to ramp the refresh rate up and down.

While OnePlus hasn’t confirmed things like storage and RAM, it did confirm the RAM will be LPDDFR5 and the storage UFS 3.1.

Turning our attention to the camera, the OnePlus 10 Pro once again teams the brand up with the iconic camera name Hasselblad. Specific new features haven’t been detailed – that will likely have to wait for the launch event – but we do know they’ll be a 32MP camera on the front and three rear cameras. These comprise 48MP, 50MP and 8MP sensors.

Finally, we’ve got the dimensions. The OnePlus 10 Pro will measure 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm making it a fairly similar size to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

We doubt this will be the last tease before the phone is fully announced so expect more details on this best Android phone contender over the coming weeks.

You might like…

Shure expands wireless ANC headphone range with the AONIC 40

Shure expands wireless ANC headphone range with the AONIC 40

Kob Monney 13 mins ago
PSVR 2 details revealed, alongside new Horizon VR game

PSVR 2 details revealed, alongside new Horizon VR game

Ryan Jones 25 mins ago
AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the ‘world’s fastest gaming processor’

AMD’s Ryzen 7 5800X3D is the ‘world’s fastest gaming processor’

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti: New graphics card officially revealed

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti: New graphics card officially revealed

Ryan Jones 3 hours ago
Here’s what TCL unveiled at CES 2022, from tablets to Mini LED TVs and more

Here’s what TCL unveiled at CES 2022, from tablets to Mini LED TVs and more

Peter Phelps 4 hours ago
Asus ROG Flow Z13 is the most interesting gaming tablet ever – here’s why

Asus ROG Flow Z13 is the most interesting gaming tablet ever – here’s why

Chris Smith 5 hours ago
Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.