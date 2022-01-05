The OnePlus 10 Pro has a huge battery and very fast charging

OnePlus isn’t officially at CES 2022, however it is using the week of the show to tease plenty of details about the forthcoming OnePlus 10 Pro flagship.

It’s already been revealed that the OnePlus 10 Pro will come in a duo of colours and finishes and that it will look quite a look different to the OnePlus 9 Pro, especially when it comes to the design of the camera module.

OnePlus has now revealed the majority of the spec list for the phone, including details about the screen tech, charge speeds and the dimensions.

First off, OnePlus is now using the same SuperVOOC charging branding as its stablemate Oppo with the OnePlus 10 Pro capable of 80w speeds when plugged in. Wirelessly the phone will charge at 50w.

OnePlus and Oppo have become far more converged recently so it was always likely that the two brands would eventually start sharing the same branding for certain features.

OnePlus 10 Pro has a big battery

The phone will also have a large 5000mAh battery, NFC, Android 12 and a 120hz display with second-generation LTPO tech. Like the OnePlus 9 Pro, this will allow it to ramp the refresh rate up and down.

While OnePlus hasn’t confirmed things like storage and RAM, it did confirm the RAM will be LPDDFR5 and the storage UFS 3.1.

Turning our attention to the camera, the OnePlus 10 Pro once again teams the brand up with the iconic camera name Hasselblad. Specific new features haven’t been detailed – that will likely have to wait for the launch event – but we do know they’ll be a 32MP camera on the front and three rear cameras. These comprise 48MP, 50MP and 8MP sensors.

Finally, we’ve got the dimensions. The OnePlus 10 Pro will measure 163 x 73.9 x 8.55mm making it a fairly similar size to the OnePlus 9 Pro.

We doubt this will be the last tease before the phone is fully announced so expect more details on this best Android phone contender over the coming weeks.