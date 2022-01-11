OnePlus 10 Pro: Everything you need to know about the flagship phone

After weeks of teasing its new flagship, OnePlus has finally revealed all about the OnePlus 10 Pro.

“The OnePlus 10 Pro has an array of new camera features that continue our unique partnership with legendary camera manufacturer Hasselblad,” announced OnePlus founder Pete Lau.

“The OnePlus 10 Pro’s second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile, combined with ultra-fast performance and the fastest charging ever in a OnePlus smartphone, delivers our most well-rounded flagship to date.”

Scroll down to learn everything you need to know about the new OnePlus 10 Pro, including when it’ll launch, its camera, its design and performance.

The OnePlus 10 Pro will be available to buy in China from 13 January 2022, with a global launch set to take place later in 2022 and prices to come soon.

Design and display

The most visual difference between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the OnePlus 9 Pro is its camera. Where the 9 Pro featured a vertical camera array, the 10 Pro’s redesigned camera system is arranged in a square formation and are positioned closer to the edge of the phone.

The phone features an aluminium frame and rear glass panel and is available in two colours: Volcanic Black and Emerald Forest.

It’s also had its weight distribution aligned to its centre, which will supposedly make the device feel more balanced in the hand, although we’ll have to test out the phone ourselves to get a feel for this.

The display is a 6.7-inch QHD+ panel with a speedy 120Hz refresh rate. OnePlus has used a second-generation LTPO screen, allowing the device to move between 1Hz and 120Hz faster than the OnePlus 9 and depending on the apps and content you’re using, it’ll also conserve more battery.

OnePlus also claims the 10 Pro’s display is the first in the industry to feature Dual Color Calibration, allowing the screen to deliver accurate and natural colours at both high and low levels of brightness.

Camera

One of the major updates here is the second-generation Hasselblad Camera for Mobile.

The triple camera consists of 48-megapixel main lens and an 8-megapixel telephoto lens, along with a new 50-megapixel, 150-degree ultra-wide angle sensor with a field-of-view up to four times wider than that on rival smartphones.

The ultra-wide camera on the OnePlus 9 Pro

The ultra-wide camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro

Each sensor is capable of shooting in full 10-bit colour, offering a 25% increase in DCI-P3 colour gamut coverage and 64x more colour processing than phones that shoot in 8-bit colour. The camera also includes OnePlus Billion Color Solution, which allows Hassleblad’s Natural Color Calibration to be applied to over a billion colours.

The 10 Pro takes advantage of the second-generation Hasselblad Pro Mode. This now includes a 12-bit RAW+ mode accessible across all three cameras, offering increased information, greater dynamic range and noise reduction to smartphone photographers.

There’s a Movie Mode that allows users to adjust ISO, shutter speed and white balance while filming and capture footage in a LOG format without a pre-set picture profile.

Lastly, there’s the Hasselblad Ambassador-created Master Style feature, offering three new colour styles for specific scenarios – Serenity for portraits, Radiance for stylized shots and Emerald for landscape photography. There’s also a new Fisheye Mode designed to make use of the new ultra-wide angle camera.

Turn the phone around, and you’ll find a 32-megapixel punch-hole camera for selfies.

Specs and features

The 10 Pro is powered by the new Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 flagship chipset, which promises to deliver the fastest performance yet from a OnePlus phone. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 includes a 7th Gen Qualcomm AI Engine four times faster than its predecessor and an Adreno GPU 25% more efficient than it, too.

The phone also packs 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 two-lane storage.

As far as software goes, the OnePlus 10 Pro will come pre-installed with ColorOS 12.1 in China and OxygenOS 12 in India, Europe and North America, both of which are based on the Android 12 operating system.

Finally, the OnePlus 10 Pro includes a 5000 mAh battery – the largest found in a OnePlus handset – and comes with an 80W charger and USB-C cable in the box.

There’s also support for fast charging, with 80W SuperVOOC Flash Charge capable of taking the phone from 1 to 100% in just 32 minutes, along with 50W AirVOOC Wireless Flash Charge, which can charge the phone fully in 47 minutes wirelessly.