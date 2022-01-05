 large image

The new PS5 colours look even better in person

Sony surprised everyone when it teased its upcoming PSVR 2 headset during its CES 2022 press conference, but that’s not the only PlayStation-related product we’ve glimpsed in Las Vegas.

The show is also the first time Sony is showcasing the recently announced colourful covers for its still incredibly hard to find PS5 console.

These covers can replace the default white version that has shipped with the console since launch and should offer a little more customisability for those who dislike the current hue.

You’ll be able to pick from Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Starlight Blue, Galactic Blue and Nova Pink when they go on sale later this year.

Sony has been showing off these new covers on its CES 2022 booth and we have to say they look a lot better in person than in the press images released. The hues, aside from Midnight Black, are all rich and vibrant and certainly have an eye-catching finish.

We’d imagine the Midnight Black will be the most popular, especially for those who have been requesting a black version of the console since it launched towards the end of 2020. However, our attention was piqued more by the blue and red options – both of which are deep and actually pretty unique. Whether or not they’ll blend into a home entertainment system remains to be seen, but if you want to draw even more attention to the huge console then they’re definitely the two to choose from.

You can see below for a look at each of the colours below, and let us know on Twitter @trustedreviews which one you’d go for.

Sony also showcased the matching controllers for each colour. You’ve been able to pick up a Midnight Black and Cosmic Red DualSense for a while, however three more colours will soon be joining the range.

Of course, to make use of these covers you actually need a PS5 – something that remains a tricky task due to the ongoing chip shortage.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

