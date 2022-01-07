Best in Show: Our favourite tech from CES 2022

CES, or the Consumer Electronics Show, is a mainstay in the tech calendar and the event that gives us an idea about what’s to come in the next few months (and beyond).

While CES 2022 has been blighted by big names pulling about due to the current Covid surges across the globe, we’ve still seen and touched some fantastic tech that we can’t wait to spend more time with later in the year.

This is our look at our favourite gadgets from the show, covering everything from phones and laptops to TVs and GPUs.

So without further ado, here’s our list of Best in Show winners for CES 2022.

LG C2 OLED Evo

LG is continuing to champion OLED in 2022 with the C2 OLED Evo. The C2 model bags the Evo OLED panel that was previously exclusive to the G1 model, suggesting an equally good picture as the new G2 model. This is one TV we can’t wait to spend some more time when it’s officially released and we’ve got it in Trusted Labs.

LG OLED evo Gallery Edition

Panasonic LZ2000

The LZ2000 TV replaces the JZ2000, and continues Panasonic’s all-in-one vision thanks to its integrated Dolby Atmos sound system and high-performing OLED panel.

The headline model in the line is the new 77-incher, dubbed the ‘Master OLED Pro – Cinema Size’. Panasonic claims brighter HDR scenes and improved detail accuracy. Like previous high-end Panasonic sets, it has been colour-tuned by colourist Stefan Sonnenfeld, who has worked on hit shows such as Disney+’s The Book of Boba Fett.

Sony A95K QD-OLED

Both Sony and Samsung announced QD OLED TVs at CES 2022, although the proper detailed unveiling of the latter will have to wait a little while longer.

The Sony A95K though is certainly a tempting prospect, even if we’ll have to wait until later this year for it to properly hit the market.

QD-OLED should combine the best of OLED and LED, giving you the perfect blacks and infinite contrast alongside higher levels of brightness.

Samsung QN900B 8K TV

Samsung’s looking to bring 8K to more people this year, and this Mini LED Neo QLED will be its flagship effort. Boasting upscaling to near 8K quality and new technology in Shape Adaptive Light and Real Depth Enhancer, the QN900B is looking to dazzle with even more realistic images. Plus, Dolby Atmos is supported in a 6.2.4 channel configuration with actual upfiring speakers in the screen for a bigger, taller, more immersive sound.

Samsung HW-S800B Ultra slim soundbar

With wireless Dolby Atmos, this ridiculously thin soundbar is ideal for those who want a clean setup with as few wires as possible. As the name suggests, a big focus here is on size. Even though there’s a subwoofer and top-firing speakers, the soundbar is a mere 1.6-inch in depth. Seriously impressive stuff.

Technics EAH-A800 noise cancelling headphones

Looking to give Apple, Bose, and Sony a run for their money in the over-ear ANC space, the EAH-A800 use a new 40mm dynamic driver and free edge diaphragm to deliver deep bass with minimal distortion. The cans support LDAC for higher-quality audio playback, pack what Technics calls an ‘industry-leading’ ANC system and look rather slick too.

Intel Core 12th Gen mobile processors

Intel launched its latest generation of laptop processors during CES 2022, and they look very impressive. With up to 40% performance boost compared to the preceding generation, Intel claims that its latest H-Series laptop chips are the fastest in the world, while the new hybrid architecture should also improve efficiency for multi-tasking. If you’re looking to buy an all-powerful gaming laptop this year, then you’ll want to check out Intel’s 12th generation chips.

Razer Project Sophia

Razer is renowned for revealing wacky concept devices at CES, and while such products may never actually make it to stores, they always provide a fascinating look at what future technology could potentially look like.

This year, Razer showed off a modular gaming desk called Project Sophia, which has a gaming PC built inside. The desk also features numerous panels, so you can check out your system’s performance, program hotkeys or send a message on Discord in an instant.

Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti

Nvidia may be launching its next generation of graphics cards later this year, but that didn’t stop the company from strengthening its existing 30-Series range during CES 2022. The Nvidia RTX 3090 Ti GPU was unveiled this week, and it’s packing even better memory speeds than the RTX 3090.

Samsung Odyssey Neo G8

Samsung isn’t only a fantastic TV maker, but it’s also becoming one of the leading monitor manufacturers. Its Odyssey Ark gaming widescreen impressed since it can be rotated to a vertical position, but it was the Odyssey Neo G8 that got us most excited.

This 34-inch gaming monitor features both a 4K resolution and 240Hz refresh rate, making it one of the absolute best all-rounders we’ve seen for PC gaming enthusiasts. It even has Quantum Mini LED backlighting to make games look absolutely stunning.

AMD President and CEO Lisa Su

AMD Ryzen 6000 mobile processors

Intel wasn’t the only company to unveil its latest and greatest laptop chips, as AMD also got in on the action. Instead of focusing solely on processing speeds, AMD emphasised that the new Ryzen 6000 mobile processors will see big improvements in battery efficiency.

The new RDNA 2 integrated graphics will also provide a massive gaming performance boost for laptops that lack a discrete GPU.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE

CES isn’t really a show that features multiple phone releases, but that doesn’t mean we’ve not had any tasty best phone contenders to see in Vegas. The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE finally got its official unveiling after months of speculation and it seems like another solid entry in the Korean brand’s ever-increasing line-up.

Highlights of the device include the same main rear camera as the S21, a 4500mAh battery, IP68-rated body and a 120Hz OLED display.

Garmin Venu 2 Plus

We loved the Garmin Venu 2 when we reviewed it last year and the latest model looks set to be another excellent wearable. The big new addition is around voice and the new microphones and speakers allow you to use the watch to make and receive calls.

This new model has a 43mm case, putting it right between the Venu 2 and Venu 2s in terms of size, a reported 9 days of battery life and all the usual fitness features you’d expect from a Garmin Venu watch.

Asus ROG Flow Z13

The majority of gaming laptops revealed at CES 2022 simply saw improved specs following the new reveals from AMD, Intel and Nvidia, but Asus clearly wanted to push innovation even further with the launch of the ROG Flow Z13.

This gaming laptop copies the same form factor as Microsoft’s Surface Pro range, allowing you to disconnect the detachable keyboard in order to use the device as a tablet. The gaming hybrid packs an unremarkable Nvidia RTX 3050 Ti inside, but you can connect it to the Asus XG Mobile eGPU to harness the power of an RTX 3080 GPU. It’s a fascinating device, and we feel it could be a perfect match for the likes of Xbox Game Pass and Google Stadia.



Dell XPS 13 Plus

The Dell XPS 13 was already considered to be one of the best looking laptops on the market, yet the company has decided to give it an update by introducing the new ‘Dell XPS 13 Plus’ model.

It has a striking design, with a keyboard that stretches out across the entire width of the deck, leaving no spaces in between. The keyboard’s function row has also been turned into a touch panel, giving this ultra-portable laptop a futuristic vibe.

Samsung Freestyle

Samsung went big at CES 2022 and many of its best products have picked up Best in Show awards. The Freestyle is one such product, a portable projector that can also act as a smart speaker and a light show.

Resolution tops out at 1080p, but there are some smart calibration tools that allow you to use this even on coloured walls.

Quite possibly the best thing though is the ability to run it off a USB-C PD power bank, making it the ideal companion for camping trips.

There’s a display for basic readings



Withings Body Scan

The Withings Body Scan is a smart scale, and so much more. It can perform an ECG thanks to the included handle, has body composition tools and the ability to measure nerve activity.

It looks downright sleek too, with a glossy black finish and a small display to give you a quick overview of your readings.

Invoxia Smart Dog Collar

Pet tech is everywhere at CES and our favourite gadget for your four-legged friend is this innovative collar. Basically an Apple Watch for your pooch, the Invoxia Smart Dog Collar keeps an eye on sleep and heart rate and feeds the data back to the companion smartphone app.

Lenovo Smart Clock Essential with Alexa

Swapping Google Assistant for Amazon’s Alexa, Lenovo’s latest Smart Clock is both simple and feature-packed. The monochrome display should be nicer on the eyes when you’re checking the time at night while having Alexa onboard allows for easy control over your smart home.