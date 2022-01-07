 large image

Razer’s ditching OLED screens for its latest range of Blade laptops

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Razer recently revealed its new range of Blade laptops featuring upgraded AMD and Intel processors, while also having more powerful GPU options such as Nvidia’s new RTX 3080 Ti.

When Razer first unveiled the new Razer Blade 14, Razer Blade 15 and Razer Blade 17 gaming laptops, it made no mention of the OLED panels which have previously been optional with high-end configurations.

And now the laptops are being advertised on Razer’s official website, there’s currently no listing of a new Blade laptop with an OLED screen.

During CES 2022, Razer confirmed to Trusted Reviews that it will not be offering OLED displays with any of its models in the latest range. So if you wanted a Razer Blade with both a 12th Gen Intel Core CPU and an OLED screen, then you’re out of luck.

Razer explained that it snubbed OLED displays this time round so it can focus on pushing up the refresh rate instead. Razer Blade laptops with a 4K resolution were previously restricted to a 60Hz refresh rate, but they’re now available with faster 144Hz displays instead.

This tactic makes sense, as high refresh rates are highly regarded in the PC gaming community, while OLED panels don’t provide any kind of competitive advantage for gamers – it just makes games and video content look nicer with improved contrast and colour accuracy.

That said, it’s still disappointing that Razer isn’t even offering OLED as an option for its new laptops. You can of course still buy older OLED Razer Blade laptops online from third-party retailers, but then you’ll be missing out on the latest and greatest components from AMD, Intel and Nvidia.

The good news is that Razer hasn’t ruled out introducing more OLED laptops in the future, so the screen technology may well make a comeback in the next generation.

Are you disappointed by the lack of OLED options on the latest Razer Blade laptops? Let us know on Twitter and stay tuned for more updates.

