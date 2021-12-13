Sony reveals new PS5 faceplates in a range of colours

Sony has revealed its new range of official PS5 faceplates will launch in January 2022, allowing you to swap the standard white design for a more colourful alternative.

There will be five new colour options to choose from: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

These new faceplates will be made available for both the standard and Digital Edition models, so you don’t need to worry that your next-gen PlayStation console won’t be supported. Sony has explained that it will be easy to attach the new faceplates to the PS5 yourself, so you won’t need to send your console off anywhere.

The following countries will be able to purchase the faceplates in January from participating retailers: USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines.

If your country isn’t included, don’t worry, as PlayStation has clarified it will be launching the new face plates in additional territories throughout 2022. Sony hasn’t clarified how much these face plates will cost just yet, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated.

It’s no surprise to see PlayStation launching these new faceplates, as we already knew the PS5’s design allows you to easily customise it. In fact, third-party company Dbrand is already offering its own PS5 faceplates.

Sony has also revealed it be launching a variety of new DualSense controllers that will match the colours of the console faceplates. While the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense pads already exist, it will be launching the new Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple models in January 2022.

There won’t be any internal upgrades here, so don’t expect an improved battery life or anything like that. The new colours are the only differences compared to the original DualSense controller, but it’s still great to see a larger variety of options when it comes to colours.