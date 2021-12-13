 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony reveals new PS5 faceplates in a range of colours

Ryan Jones By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor

Sony has revealed its new range of official PS5 faceplates will launch in January 2022, allowing you to swap the standard white design for a more colourful alternative.

There will be five new colour options to choose from: Midnight Black, Cosmic Red, Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple.

These new faceplates will be made available for both the standard and Digital Edition models, so you don’t need to worry that your next-gen PlayStation console won’t be supported. Sony has explained that it will be easy to attach the new faceplates to the PS5 yourself, so you won’t need to send your console off anywhere.

The following countries will be able to purchase the faceplates in January from participating retailers: USA, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Portugal, Italy, Australia, New Zealand, Japan, China, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Vietnam, Korea, and the Philippines.

If your country isn’t included, don’t worry, as PlayStation has clarified it will be launching the new face plates in additional territories throughout 2022. Sony hasn’t clarified how much these face plates will cost just yet, but we’ll make sure to keep you updated.

It’s no surprise to see PlayStation launching these new faceplates, as we already knew the PS5’s design allows you to easily customise it. In fact, third-party company Dbrand is already offering its own PS5 faceplates.

Sony has also revealed it be launching a variety of new DualSense controllers that will match the colours of the console faceplates. While the Cosmic Red and Midnight Black DualSense pads already exist, it will be launching the new Nova Pink, Starlight Blue, and Galactic Purple models in January 2022.

There won’t be any internal upgrades here, so don’t expect an improved battery life or anything like that. The new colours are the only differences compared to the original DualSense controller, but it’s still great to see a larger variety of options when it comes to colours.

You might like…

How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 6 in the UK right now

How to stream Dexter: New Blood episode 6 in the UK right now

Max Parker 3 hours ago
A hands-on photo of the Samsung Galaxy S22 has surfaced

A hands-on photo of the Samsung Galaxy S22 has surfaced

Hannah Davies 3 hours ago
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmarked: How does it perform?

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra benchmarked: How does it perform?

Gemma Ryles 4 hours ago
Microsoft tried to bring Xbox exclusives to iPhone and iPad – report

Microsoft tried to bring Xbox exclusives to iPhone and iPad – report

Chris Smith 3 days ago
OnePlus halts buggy Android 12 rollout, but bigger problems may lie ahead

OnePlus halts buggy Android 12 rollout, but bigger problems may lie ahead

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Sony buys studio that just helped Microsoft make Halo: Infinite

Sony buys studio that just helped Microsoft make Halo: Infinite

Chris Smith 3 days ago
Ryan Jones
By Ryan Jones
Computing and Gaming Editor
Formerly the Staff Writer at Stuff Magazine, Ryan's been writing about tech since he graduated from Cardiff University. At Trusted Reviews he is focused on everything computer-related, giving him a va…
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.