The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is the gaming phone you’ll want this year

Asus announced the all-new ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate, offering gamers a powerful way to play on the go.

Asus’ Republic of Gamers (ROG) has announced two new gaming phones, the ROG Phone 7 and ROG Phone 7 Ultimate that ROG promises to be “no-compromise gaming phones [that] take mobile gaming to the next level [with an] epic new design, flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 [processor] and [an] upgraded GameCool 7 thermal system.”

So, what’s coming with the ROG Phone 7 line?

Well, you’re getting a 3.2GHz Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip; a Qualcomm Adreno 740 GPU; a 6.78-inch 2448 x 1080 165Hz AMOLED HDR10+ display; up to 16GBs of RAM; 512GBs of internal storage; a 50MP main camera, 13MP ultra-wide camera and an 8MP macro camera in the rear; and a 32MP selfie camera alongside Android 13.

What does all that mean in the real world? ROG is promising big things for gamers, calling the Phone 7 line the “most immersive mobile gaming experience to date” thanks to its “first of a kind” cooling system, a CPU that’s 15% faster than its predecessor, a GPU that’s 20% faster than its predecessor, and a 165Hz display that’s “one of the fastest and sharpest displays available on the market.”

ROG phones have made a name for themselves in the mobile gaming world for quite some time, too, so if history is any indication, you’ll likely have a good time playing games with the Phone 7 Series.

We’ve had our hands on the Ultimate version for a few weeks now, with our expert reviewer saying, “The Asus ROG Phone 7 Ultimate is a beast of a gaming phone, with a rapid performance, booming speakers and cutting-edge features. But while this is an excellent phone in its own right, I’m not convinced there’s enough of an upgrade to justify the extra cost compared to standard Asus ROG Phone 7.”

If you’re interested in what ROG is bringing to the table, you’re in luck because the ROG Phone 7 line will be available to preorder starting today, April 13th, in the UK via the Asus store. The Phone 7 will sell for £999.99 in either Phantom Black or Storm White, while the Phone 7 Ultimate comes in Storm White for £1199.99.