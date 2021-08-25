Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

The Apple Watch 7 looks set to include some big changes

Hannah Davies By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer

The Apple Watch 7 could come in larger sizes than last year’s Apple Watch 6, according to this latest leak. 

Weibo tipster Uncle Pan (via MacRumors) claims the Apple Watch 7 will come in 41mm and 45mm case sizes – that’s 1mm larger than the 40mm and 44mm options found on 2020’s Apple Watch 6. 

Apple has remained consistent with its smartwatch sizes since the Apple Watch 4 launch back in 2018, with the Apple Watch 5 and the more affordable Apple Watch SE also packing the same 40mm and 44mm cases. 

Before this, the Apple Watch was available in 38mm and 42mm sizes, meaning the 7th edition is expected to measure 3mm bigger than the Apple Watch 3, 2 and the original Apple wearable

So, what will this mean for your old Apple Watch straps if you choose to upgrade? 

According to Uncle Pan, the straps will remain universal. This means you won’t need to chuck out any old straps from previous generations or buy an all-new wristband. 

The Weibo tipster also shared renders watermarked by Jon Prosser and RendersbyIan, which makes sense considering Prosser has also teased updates to the design in 2021. These include Apple swapping out its current curved display for a flat-edged screen and a brand new green colour.

You might like…

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Best iPhone 2021: All the latest Apple phones ranked (including all iPhone 12 models)

Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Best Smartwatch 2021: The top wearables for apps, health and more

Best Fitness Trackers 2021: Stay in shape with our favourite workout wearables

Best Fitness Trackers 2021: Stay in shape with our favourite workout wearables

We’ve also heard rumours of smaller bezels and a larger screen, which Prosser claims Apple has tested in prototypes. Apple last slimmed down the watch’s bezels with the Series 4, so it doesn’t seem entirely unlikely that that company has done it again now it is rumoured to be coming out with a larger case size. 

The good news is we shouldn’t have to wait long to find out. The Apple Watch 6 launched last September, so we expect to see its successor to hit shelves very soon.

Hannah Davies
By Hannah Davies
Staff Writer
Hannah joined Trusted Reviews as a staff writer in 2019 after graduating with a degree in English from Royal Holloway, University of London. She’s also worked and studied in the US, holding positions …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.