Apple Watch Series 7 design could follow iPhone 12 – here’s how

As of yesterday, it appears the Apple Watch isn’t going to be the dominant force in the smartwatch realm with Google and Samsung joining forces with a little help from Fitbit.

However, the next Apple Watch Series 7 might be ready to meet the Wear OS/Tizen/Fitbit OS challenge head on with a striking new design for the next-generation iPhone companion.

According to a report from Front Page Tech’s Jon Prosser shows renders of a purported Apple Watch with a flat-edged display that somewhat matches the iPhone 12 and iPad Pro (via MacRumors). The current display features slightly curved edges that make it appear raised from the body of the watch.

Credit: Front Page Tech

Apple last gave the watch a design a big boost with the Series 4 that thinned out the bezels significantly, while the Apple Watch series 5 added an always-on display.

Prosser also claims there’ll be a new green colour way for the Apple Watch, which appears to match the teal green iMac M1 Apple recently announced. The company also added some new base colours for the Apple Watch Series 6 in 2020.

As usual, Prosser says he has received real-life images of the next-gen Apple Watch prototype, which he hands to a designer to create mocked-up renders. As a disclaimer he says viewers on his YouTube channel can make up their own minds, but he is amassing a pretty impressive track record of being right on the money with these predictions.

The Apple Watch Series 7 is also rumoured to carry improved health-tracking capabilities that may include a blood glucose monitor, that could be a big boost for people who suffer from diabetes. The speculation comes after a company called Rockley Photonics, a British company that makes blood glucose sensors, revealed it counts Apple as its biggest customer.

Rockley also makes blood alcohol monitors and blood pressure monitors, so there are multiple directions Apple could take with this.

Prosser wasn’t able to verify any of the potential specs for the Series 6, but it seems Apple might step up the wearable’s health prowess once more in 2021. Whether it’ll face a bigger challenge in the best smartwatch stakes remains to be seen.