With the Apple Watch 6 (or Series 6) now available, our attention turns to what Apple might have in-store for the followup. Here’s everything we know about Apple Watch Series 7, including release date and rumours of a redesign.

If you’re on the hunt for a smartwatch to pair with your iPhone then the most obvious choice is the Apple Watch, the most recent of which was released in September 2020.

Here we’ll round up all the rumours for the likely successor and include some of the features we want to see the most.

Apple Watch 7 release date

In past years, Apple has announced the Apple Watch alongside the iPhone with the two devices available for purchase around a similar time. 2020 changed that, as instead of one all-encompassing Apple September event it was split off into a trio of online-only shows.

We got the Apple Watch Series 6 (and SE model) in September and then the iPhone 12 series in October. We’d assume Apple would switch back to having one large if conditions were possible for that next year, however that’s purely guesswork at this stage.

Still, we’d expect Apple to release the next version of its flagship wearable either in September or October 2021 as this fits with the previous entries. Of course, a lot can change between now and then.

Apple Watch 7 design

The Apple Watch has kept a very similar look for its entire lifespan. We’ve seen mild changes like a larger display and thinner bezel, but the overall look has always stayed the same.

Rumours have suggested that the 2020 Apple Watch could finally get a new look. Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo (via 9to5Mac) suggested in a report that the Apple Watch 7 could have a significant form-factor design change.

While a new design would be welcome, we hope it doesn’t come at the expense of support for older bands.

We’ll likely see a bunch of new colours added, with the current ones either removed or altered. In the iPhone line, Apple rarely keeps many of the same colours around for more than a year.

Apple Watch 7 features

It’s fair to say that the Apple Watch 6 wasn’t a massive upgrade in terms of internal tech either. The main upgrades were a new sensor for measuring blood oxygen levels, a brighter always-on display and an altimeter that took a constant reading. It also packed the same sensors as the previous model, including a 24/7 HRM and ECG monitor.

One addition that would make a lot of sense for the next Apple Watch is MagSafe functionality. This is Apple’s new combination of NFC and Qi charging and it’s been used in the iPhone 12 series. Being able to change the next Apple Watch on the same pad as your phone and AirPods makes so much sense and we’re quite surprised it hasn’t arrived already.

We’d also love to see the ability to charge the watch via an iPhone, similar to how reverse charge works across many Android phones. This wouldn’t be something we’d use every day, but in the situations where you were left with a depleted watch and a charged phone it could come in very handy.

While there hasn’t been an avalanche of Apple Watch 7 leaks, there have been a couple. One 2019 report suggests that Apple could release an Apple Watch with a MicroLED display – tech many say Apple will use heavily over the next year. This would replace the current OLED panel and could, in theory, lead to thinner wearables.

