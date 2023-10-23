Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

TCL’s affordable 4K HDR TVs now available from Argos

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

TCL has announced that UK customers will be able to purchase its P638K and C645K series TVs from Argos.

Sizes for the P638K range from 43- to 75-inches, while the C645K is available in the same sizes. Prices start from as low as £239.

And what do you get for such a low price? The P638K Series features support for 4K HDR content (HDR10), 60Hz Motion Clarity feature and gaming features such as ALLM (auto low latency mode), that puts the TV automatically into its lowest latency state.

The user interface is Android TV with Google Assistant smarts, and there’s support for Freeview Play with apps such as iPlayer, ITVX, and Channel 4 supported. Sizes include 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, 75-inch from Argos online and are priced at £269, £319, £349, £439, and £749. You can purchase the 43-inch option for £239

The C645K is the more advanced screen of the two, boasting a QLED panel to produce a colourful picture, with brightness up to 450 nits (brightness being an important aspect to consider with HDR TVs). With support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, there’s room for the C645K to adapt its picture for a better HDR performance.

Gamers get AMD FreeSync support to reduce artifacts such as broken frames and choppy gameplay for PC users. This model comes equipped with Android TV (again with Google Assistant smarts), as well as Freeview Play.

Sizes for the TCL C645K are the same as the cheaper P638K, with 43-, 50-, 55-, 65-, and 75-inch options that are prices at £329, £359, £429, £579 and £949 respectively, though these prices may be lower in some cases if you head to the Argos site, with the 55-inch model currently available for less than its RRP.

We’ve already reviewed the 55-inch model, awarding it five-stars with our reviewer commenting that “on a pound-for-pound basis, in fact, it’s quite tasty – which is about all you can ask of a 55-inch QLED TV costing less than £400”.

