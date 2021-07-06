Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

StudioCaddy is the most elaborate Apple charging stand I have ever seen

Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor

Kensington has just announced the Studio Caddy, a wildly elaborate stand that aims to juice up and hold all your Apple tech at once.

The Studio Caddy is Kensignton’s latest high-end and high-priced Apple accessory and it’s quite something. This dock is designed to charge up multiple devices at once and keep everything tidy in the process.

The dock comes in two parts and you can use them together (they attach magnetically) or separately, depending on how you want to arrange your setup.

One portion has a detachable Qi charger for your iPhone 12 (or any supported phone, for that matter) and another wireless charger for a pair of AirPods. The charger designed for the iPhone is vertically placed, so you can keep an eye on notifications while your phone is charging.

There’s also a USB-C (20w) port and a USB-A (12w) port on the side for plugging in cables to charge other items, maybe an Apple Watch 6, a best Android phone or the iPad behind. You could even charge the MacBook this way, however with only 20w it would juice up very slowly.

The second portion has an iPad stand and place to store your MacBook. While there’s no built-in cable to charge your Mac it does prop it in an ideal position to have it connected to an external monitor.

Of course, while Kensington is targeting this purely at Apple users there is no reason why it wouldn’t perform the same functionality with other tablets, a Windows laptop or Android phones.

It seems like this would have been an ideal product for some MagSafe integration. This is Apple’s magnetic charging tech that it introduced with iPhone 12 and it allows for faster wireless charging up to 15w. The Qi chargers here will charge an iPhone at a max speed of 7.5w (10w if you’re using an Android) and 5w for AirPods and AirPods Pro.

I can see this being a very niche product, but one that seems fairly useful if you have a small desk and want to keep everything charged and held together. The split nature gives it a little more versatility, letting you use the two halves on different parts of your desk.

It is rather pricey though, coming in at $179.99. That’s a lot of money for a little bit of charging convenience.

Jargon buster

Qi Wireless Charging

 

The most common format for wireless charging and the one supported by the majority of devices. Charge speeds vary a lot by the phone. 

Max Parker
By Max Parker
Deputy and mobile editor
Max Parker is the Deputy Editor for Trusted Reviews and Recombu. He also directly manages Trusted Reviews’ mobile, wearables and tablet sections. Max joined Trusted Reviews as a features writer in 201…
