Spotify will test how close your music taste is to your friends

Gemma Ryles By Gemma Ryles linkedin Contact via linkedin
Staff Writer

Spotify is rolling out your taste match score so you and your friends can compare how close your music taste really is.

Have you ever wondered how compatible you and your best friends are in terms of music?

Spotify is going to help solve this problem, the new personalised playlist called Blend will show you who your real music friends are.

Previously in beta, Blend will be officially rolling out to users globally, and you can try it right now.

There will be new cover art, shareable data stories that are unique to you and your friends and taste match scores.

If you and your friends decide to create a Blend, you will get a taste match score that will go through how similar or different your listening preferences are.

Users will also be able to discover any specific songs that you have in common, and you’ll be able to share them across social channels to see if anyone else shares your specific tunes.

Once Blend is created, the data stories will automatically pop up and users can access them anytime within a playlist, so you can always drop back into whatever you were listening to.

Plus, as a bonus, there will be new cover art for your Blend playlists, so they look as unique as your music taste is.

And if you’re a Premium listener, you can look into the Blend playlist to see which users contributed each song, so you really know who’s responsible for the best songs.

If you want to create a Blend playlist, just following the instructions below:

  1. Go to the Made for your Hub in your Spotify app on your phone
  2. Tap Create Blend
  3. Then, tap Invite and select someone to join your Blend via messaging
  4. Once your friend accepts your request, Spotify will create a custom cover art and tracklist just for you
  5. If you want to, click Share this story to share it on your social media
