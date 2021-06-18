Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Spotify is trying even harder to make you like its podcasts

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

So Spotify is pretty much an audio app these days, rather than a music streaming service. The investment in podcasts is sparking subscription fee increases and the company just launched a Clubhouse clone called Greenroom.

So it isn’t really a surprise to see the company has snapped up a podcast discovery startup called Podz. While Spotify’s music discovery tools have been heralded for more than a decade, through playlists like Discover Weekly and Daily Mix, the firm feels it needs a little help doing the same in the podcasts department.

In the announcement this week, Spotify says it wants to built “the world’s best and most personalised podcast discovery experience” and the engineers at Podz are going to help them achieve that goal.

Podz specialises in making clips that highlight the best parts of podcast episodes, which can in-turn encourage people to tune in to the full experience.

In a blog post, Spotify wrote: “Powered by state-of-the-art machine learning technology, Podz generates high-quality clips that give users the opportunity to preview key moments from podcast episodes, encouraging them to discover and listen to new podcasts. This capability, combined with Spotify’s 2.6 million podcasts on the platform, learnings from our work in music discovery, and current investments in podcast recommendation, will take podcast discovery to the next level—making it easier for listeners to find the content they want to listen to, and for creators to be discovered and build a fan base.”

Before the year is out, Spotify says users will start noticing Podz tech within the podcasts experience.

Are you ok with Spotify flooding your app with podcasts, even though you’d prefer the separation of music and pods? Does the all-in-one audio solution suit you? Let us know @trustedreviews on Twitter.

