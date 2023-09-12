Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

SoundMagic’s P60T is cheap, noise-cancelling over-ear with impressive specs

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

We haven’t a whole lot from SoundMagic in recent times, but the audio brand has woken from its slumber and revealed the availability of its first ever over-ear pair on the P60T.

We very much liked the P23BT on-ears from a couple years ago, so we’re expecting big things from SoundMagic’s and and very affordable over-ear.

Like the P23BT, the P60T boast impressive specs for the price. Battery life is 50 hours, up to 45 with active noise-cancellation on, which is better than similarly priced Sony WH-CH720N (35) and the Soundcore Space One (40 hours). Fast-charging is supported with 10 minutes top-up providing another five hours.

The headphone use hybrid noise-cancellation technology, using internal and external microphones to cancel out more noise. There’s also support for a transparency mode to allow external sounds to filter through for more environmental awareness.

Bluetoooth support equates to SBC, AAC, and aptX -HD, the latter able to deliver Hi-Res audio, albeit in lossy form, over a Bluetooth connection. And with aptX Low Latency onboard too, there should be improved audio/video synchronisation and quicker latency when playing games.

With 40mm dynamic drivers, SoundMagic claims the headphones deliver “a dynamic sound, tuned for maximum engagement and clarity in a way that SoundMagic is best known for”. We’ll be hoping that’s the case when we get our hands (and ears) on a review sample.

After making their name with wired headphones models, SoundMagic now offers a full range of wireless headphones with a true wireless (TWS50), on-ear (P23BT) and wireless earphones (E11BT). Pricing for the P60T is set at £99.99 / $189.96 / €149, though currently it’s showing as £129.99. They’re available now from the likes of Amazon and other retailers worldwide.

