Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Sony launches 4K PS5 game streaming beta

Jon Mundy By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin

Sony has launched a new PS5 game streaming beta service, with the option of a 4K resolution.

Back in June, Sony announced that it was to commence trialing cloud-based streaming of PS5 games for PlayStation Plus Premium members. Now that trial appears to have kicked off in earnest.

A number of gamers (via The Verge) have taken to social media to report receiving invitations to a so-called ‘PS5 Public Beta and PS5 Cloud Streaming’ trial. This allows them to stream games to a PS5 console at up to 4K.

According to participants that have made their way into the trial, they are being offered the ability to stream PS5 games in four resolutions: 720p, 1080, 1440p, and 2160p (4K). Streamed games will automatically load in your cloud saves.

It seems the full line-up of streamable games includes: God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Fortnite, Fall Guys, Destiny 2, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Death Stranding, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Destruction All Stars, and Fall Guys. There are also trials for Resident Evil Village and Demon Slayer.

Get a PS5 DualSense and FIFA 23 for this ridiculously low price

Get a PS5 DualSense and FIFA 23 for this ridiculously low price

If you managed to snag a PS5 either before Black Friday or during the sale then this FIFA 23 and extra controller bundle is a must-buy.

  • Amazon
  • Was £99.99
  • Now £69.99
View Deal

It remains to be seen if Sony will open out its streaming service to devices other than the PS5. Given its moves in the PC space in recent years, PC compatibility would seem like a distinct possibility further down the line.

Back in May the company announced the Sony Q, a handheld device dedicated to remote PS5 play over Wi-Fi. It effectively looks like a PS5 DualSense controller split in half and sandwiching an 8-inch Android tablet.

According to claims from Microsoft, Sony will charge under $300 for the device.

You might like…

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Best PS5 Games 2023: Our top picks for Sony’s latest console

Thomas Deehan 4 weeks ago
Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Best PS5 Accessories: Everything you need to kit out your PlayStation 5

Gemma Ryles 1 month ago
Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Best PS5 Headset 2023: Our top picks for PlayStation Headsets

Gemma Ryles 4 months ago
Jon Mundy
By Jon Mundy linkedin Contact via linkedin
Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.