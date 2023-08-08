Sony launches 4K PS5 game streaming beta

Sony has launched a new PS5 game streaming beta service, with the option of a 4K resolution.

Back in June, Sony announced that it was to commence trialing cloud-based streaming of PS5 games for PlayStation Plus Premium members. Now that trial appears to have kicked off in earnest.

A number of gamers (via The Verge) have taken to social media to report receiving invitations to a so-called ‘PS5 Public Beta and PS5 Cloud Streaming’ trial. This allows them to stream games to a PS5 console at up to 4K.

According to participants that have made their way into the trial, they are being offered the ability to stream PS5 games in four resolutions: 720p, 1080, 1440p, and 2160p (4K). Streamed games will automatically load in your cloud saves.

It seems the full line-up of streamable games includes: God of War: Ragnarok, Horizon Forbidden West, Fortnite, Fall Guys, Destiny 2, Returnal, Demon’s Souls, Death Stranding, Sackboy A Big Adventure, Destruction All Stars, and Fall Guys. There are also trials for Resident Evil Village and Demon Slayer.

It remains to be seen if Sony will open out its streaming service to devices other than the PS5. Given its moves in the PC space in recent years, PC compatibility would seem like a distinct possibility further down the line.

Back in May the company announced the Sony Q, a handheld device dedicated to remote PS5 play over Wi-Fi. It effectively looks like a PS5 DualSense controller split in half and sandwiching an 8-inch Android tablet.

According to claims from Microsoft, Sony will charge under $300 for the device.