Sony PS5 ‘Project Q’ handheld price leaked by the most unlikely source

Sony will charge under $300 for the forthcoming ‘Project Q’ handheld PS5 companion according to, well, Microsoft.

The PlayStation-maker confirmed the existence of the device, which is essentially a DualSense controller with an 8-inch display at the centre, earlier this year but has kept the vast majority of the details under wraps.

Now, in yet another newsworthy nugget from the FTC vs Microsoft legal battle over the latter’s proposed takeover of Activision Blizzard, Microsoft’s legal team has attempted to disclose something Sony wasn’t ready to.

“Sony is also anticipated to release a handheld version of the PlayStation 5 later this year for under $300,” one of the filings in defence of the acquisition, spied by Axios reporter Stephen Totilo, reads (via Dextero).

Whether Microsoft has the inside scoop or is simply guessing how much Sony will charge remains to be seen. The price of the device will be very dependent on just how much quality and functionality Sony is looking to cram in, which we simply don’t know right now.

So far, all Sony has promised is a “dedicated device that will let you stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi.” If Sony effectively serves up a shell with Wi-Fi that’s only useful for Remote Play from the PS5 then $300 (and likely £300 or more) does seem pretty high.

However, if the company places an emphasis on the quality of that 8-inch display (perhaps with a resolution greater than 1080p, a 120Hz refresh rate and OLED tech) and adds enough power and battery life to make it more than just a PS5 companion device that price might actually be fair. Think a really good 8-inch tablet.

I’ve speculated that it might be the perfect way for Sony to launch its cloud gaming platform, giving users access to top PS5 games over the cloud in much the same way Microsoft does with Xbox Game Pass cloud gaming.

Sony has promised more information about the product in the near future.