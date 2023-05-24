What is PlayStation Project Q? New PS5 handheld coming this year

Sony has announced a new handheld gaming machine that is designed for Remote Play on the PS5, which will be available from later this year.

The previously rumoured handheld device was confirmed during the PlayStation Showcase on May 24 alongside a host of new games for PS5 and PSVR 2.

Given only a brief mention at the end of the livestream by PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan, the device has the appearance of a DualSense controller with an 8-inch display at its centre. Ryan said the controller will have all of the buttons and features of the heralded DualSense pad that ships with the PS5.

Such a device was leaked in April where an Insider Gaming report claimed the existence of a Q Lite device that wouldn’t be used for cloud gaming per se, but exclusively as a means of hooking up to the PS5 and playing the library via Sony’s Remote Play technology.

From the brief explainer given by Ryan today, it appears this assessment was very much on the money. Ryan called it a “dedicated device that will let you stream any game from your PS5 console using Remote Play over Wi-Fi.”

Sony promises to share more information in “the near future” but didn’t reveal a price point or release details at this stage. The company also revealed the first PlayStation branded true wireless PlayStation Earbuds, promising “next-generation audio immersion to PS5 and PC” as well as simultaneously connected to smartphones.

More to follow…