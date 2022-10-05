Sony confirms there’s life in the PS4 yet

If you’re a PlayStation fan, who has yet to upgrade to PS5 – either through the current financial pressures or hardware availability – you’ll be pleased to hear your PS4 isn’t being put out to pasture just yet.

In an interview with Axios, Sony has confirmed it will continue making new games for the PS4, despite the PS5 approaching two years on sale now. PlayStation Studios boss Herman Hulst said it isn’t about to leave millions of gamers in the dust, which will be music to the ears of PS4 owners, who may have been concerned that only PS5 exclusives have been announced beyond this year.

“We certainly don’t want to forget the millions of active players on PS4, and we want to ensure there are great games for them as well,” Hulst told the publication. “We’re evaluating it on a case-by-case basis.”

That may mean that, although PS4 gamers are unlikely to continue receiving the most technologically demanding games moving forward, some new releases should continue to be supported.

Sony’s own Jim Ryan had previously been pretty clear that PlayStation “believes in generations” suggesting there’d be a break sooner rather than later. However, in that time, some of the biggest franchises have enjoyed releases on both PS4 and PS5. Those have included Gran Turismo 7 and Horizon Forbidden West and will also include God of War: Ragnarok when that arrives next month.

By the same token, those who have upgraded to a PS5 have a right to be perturbed over the lack of exclusive games to justify their investment.

Hulst also eased some potential worries for PlayStation gamers over future of the first-party, single-player, narrative-centric blockbuster exclusives. While Sony is investing more in live service games, the bread and butter big hitters like The Last of Us are going nowhere.

“Some of our biggest titles in the single player narrative-driven space are also our most profitable titles,” Hulst added.