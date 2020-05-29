Sony wants to give gamers “something that can only be enjoyed on PlayStation 5”

PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan has expanded upon the PS5’s planned approach to exclusive games, hoping that it provides something “that can only be enjoyed” on the new console.

This insight comes from a new interview with Gamesindustry.biz following the announcement of next week’s “Future of Gaming” event, where a number of PS5 titles and features will be showcased for the very first time.

While Microsoft has expressed a frequent interest in continuing to support its existing platforms with cross-generational releases, Sony is opting for a more traditional route and hopes to release experiences that can only be found on the next-generation console.

“We have always said that we believe in generations. We believe that when you go to all the trouble of creating a next-gen console, that it should include features and benefits that the previous generation does not include. And that, in our view, people should make games that can make the most of those features,” explains Jim Ryan.

“We do believe in generations, and whether it’s the DualSense controller, whether it’s the 3D audio, whether it’s the multiple ways that the SSD can be used… we are thinking that it is time to give the PlayStation community something new, something different, that can really only be enjoyed on PS5.”

This doesn’t completely discount the possibility of cross-generational releases on PlayStation 5, but it seems at launch there will definitely be platform exclusives you can’t find anywhere else. In generations past, these acted as reasons to pick one console over another, and Sony does continue to boast the best library out of any major console creator – with the potential exception of Nintendo.

We’ll definitely find out more next week, including some of the exclusive blockbusters we can expect from the console when it releases later this year. The event will last roughly an hour and will be packed with reveals, many of which we hope are surprises we’ve never seen before.

