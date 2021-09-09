God of War: Ragnarok first look teases an epic battle with Thor

Sony has served up the first look at God of War: Ragnarok – the sequel to 2018’s rebooted mythological epic – during the PlayStation Showcase on Thursday.

Almost a full year after Sony teased the return of Kratos, we’re getting the first reveal trailer from the good folks at Sony’s Santa Monica Studio, as well as an in-depth look at the story.

We still don’t have a release window for the fantasy-action adventure game, but the trailer and subsequent blog post offered plenty of insight into what we can expect from this PlayStation exclusive.

You can take a look at the full-length reveal trailer, which picks up the story a few years after the events of God of War, below:

As you can see (and probably guessed from the game’s title), Kratos and his offspring Atreus have inserted themselves into cataclysmic climax to Norse mythology: Ragnarok. The word itself itself means “Doom of the Gods in Old Norse” and the conflict is fast approaching.

“Kratos, still bearing the knowledge of his past mistakes, wants to spare Atreus the bloody lessons he learned from his conflict with gods,” reads the plot synopsis. “He wants to keep his son safe, above all, and their confrontation with Baldur has vindicated the belief that only tragedy will come from further entanglements with the Aesir.

“Together, Kratos and Atreus will have to make a choice about which path they will take. Whatever they choose will define the fate of all those living in the Nine Realms as Ragnarök approaches.”

Fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe will be delighted to know Thor will be a key antagonist within the game. The trailer even offers a glimpse at Mjölnir wreathed in lightning ahead of what promises to be an epic scrap.

“Also suffering the loss of his sons and half-brother, Thor’s legendary bloodlust and wrath will be aimed at Kratos and Atreus,” reads the PlayStation blog. A former ally-turned-foe Freya will also stand in the way of our heroes.

The previously-unreachable realm of Asgard will be a playable location. In fact, while six of the Nine Realms were reachable during the original God of War game, all nine will be available here, including Vanaheim and Svartalfheim.

While there’s no release date, the blog post does say “See You Next Year!” dropping hints about a 2022 release.