Best Sonos speaker: which speaker is the best for you?

With the Era speakers on sale, when it comes to buying a new Sonos speaker in 2023 you’ve got plenty of options to choose from. If you’re new to Sonos, which speaker should you get first? And if you are an experienced user and have Sonos speakers in your home already, then how you can you expand your set-up further?

With this list, we’ve marked our recommendations of the best Sonos’ wireless speakers. The products included cover a range of use cases, from portable and outdoor to indoor desktop-based speakers to match your needs and tastes.

Considering these are all Sonos speakers, their feature sets largely cover the same ground, though where there are a few differences we have highlighted what they are and what that could mean for your set-up. With these speakers we’ve tested how they sound, and used them in different rooms to get a better sense of how they perform, tested their smart features and how easy they are to use, and where possible compared to one another.

Of course Sonos offers plenty of speakers and for the moment we’ve only focused on their wireless speakers, but we will look to add their soundbars and subwoofers in the near future.

If you’ve found this list but want to see what else is out there, we’ve got other best lists to cater for those interests. If it’s portable speakers you’re after then there’s our best outdoor and best Bluetooth speaker lists, while we also have our best smart speaker if that tickles you interest.

Best Sonos speakers at a glance

How we test How we test Sonos wireless speakers We play a lot of music, and we play it loud. We play it everywhere – in the house, in the garden, and even in the bath if a speaker is waterproof.



We don’t just listen to the speakers; if there are special features then we make sure we fiddle with them until we’re satisfied. A number of Sonos wireless speakers have smart functionality with the integration of Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant or multi-room, and as a result we start talking to our speakers as well as connecting them together.



Of course, it always comes back to the music. Speakers are tested by reviewers who have a love of music, a knowledge of sound quality, as well as a context of the market. We’ll listen to Bluetooth speakers alongside similarly priced rivals, so when we recommend a particular model, it’s among the best you can buy for the money.



Obviously, we know not everyone has the same taste in music, so we won’t only test with the same perfectly mastered album, but with a variety of genres and file qualities, from MP3 to Hi-Res FLAC.

Sonos One SL Best Sonos speaker for privacy Trusted Score Pros Great sound

Skips privacy concerns by dropping voice assistants

Compact size

Wide integration with music streaming services Cons No Bluetooth

Requires Trueplay tuning every time its moved The SL designation for Sonos speakers refers to “speechless”, a reference to the lack of microphones required for voice control. That and a price difference of £20 / $20 are the main differences between the One SL and One, although Trueplay optimisation can still be performed with this speaker if you own an iPhone. The lack of microphones for smart assistants makes the One SL the better option if you value privacy as the the speaker won’t be listening to you. Otherwise it’s the same as the ‘smarter’ One; its small and compact in size, and suited to being used in a variety of positions whether on a bedside table, bookshelf, desktop or a pair of stands. It’s also one of the most flexible speakers in the Sonos line-up. If you have a Sonos soundbar you could use a pair of them as surround speakers to fill in the information behind you, or if you purchase another One SL or One you could stereo pair both the speakers. It’s humidity resistant so it can be used in places such as a bathroom, but that’s not to say it is protected against water. The speaker driver set-up features a single tweeter matched with a woofer to provide the audio and it puts in the type of neutral performance we expect from a Sonos device. The midrange is spacious and detailed, there’s decent weight supplied to the low frequencies (though the Era 100 is better in that respect). It’s not as fun-sounding or warm in tone as the Denon Home 150, but we do find it produces more detail and sounds more balanced. Reviewer: Kob Monney

Full Review: Sonos One SL

Sonos Roam Best portable Sonos speaker Trusted Score Pros Excellent, neutral-sounding performance

Well built

New features are useful

Easy to use

Auto Trueplay Cons Sonos S2 little flaky with new features

Rather functional looks

Wireless charging plate an optional extra If you’re looking to for relatively inexpensive entry point into the world of Sonos, and the Roam series is the most affordable option. It is a portable speaker shaped like a Toblerone bar that supports both Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity, so it can be used indoors on Wi-Fi and connected to other Sonos speakers, or outdoors with its Bluetooth connection. Another option for a portable speaker is the Sonos Move, which has the same features though its size doesn’t make it as portable as the smaller Roam. Used indoors it functions like a smart speaker with access to Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant; plus there’s the Sonos app that brings access to a wide range of music streaming services. Neither voice assistance nor the Sonos app can be accessed over a Bluetooth connection, and if you’re not interested in voice control, that’s where the Roam SL comes into play. Battery life is 11 hours on a single charge, and with an IP67 rating, it’s both dust and water resistant for outdoor usage. Auto Trueplay serves to optimise its audio performance wherever it is and in whichever orientation the speaker is placed in (it can stand vertically or lie down horizontally). We rated audio quality as excellent for a portable speaker of its size. It goes for a balanced, neutral performance; with vocals clearly relayed and the midrange clear and natural in tone. Treble has bite and detail, and there’s good levels of dynamism, but low frequencies aren’t the best on this speaker. A rival like the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 offers more presence to the bass, and the Roam isn’t as good as the Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound A1 2nd Gen. There is the Roam SL which has almost everything the Roam above it as, apart from its microphones, which means it does support any voice assistants (which might be useful for privacy reasons). It is also cheaper by about £20 / $20, and comes in more colours too, with black, white, red, green, and blue options available. Reviewer: Kob Monney

Full Review: Sonos Roam

Sonos Era 300 Best Sonos Dolby Atmos speaker Trusted Score Pros Expansive Dolby Atmos presentation

Clear, detailed, and balanced audio

Quick Tune Trueplay

Noteworthy looks Cons Doesn’t support Atmos playback from Tidal

Some will find it too expensive

Adapters are optional extras Technically, if exclude the soundbars then the Era 300 is Sonos’ first wireless speaker that supports Dolby Atmos. The Era 300 is part of Sonos’ new line of speakers and is much bigger in size than the Era 100, and as a result it’s able to produce a bigger sound courtesy of Atmos spatial audio. The driver set-up allows the Era 300 to fire audio in front of the speaker, above it and out to the sides for spatial audio tracks. Whereas the Era 100 sounded bassy, the Era 300’s tone has more in common with the One speakers, delivering a crisper, clearer and defter sound. It does take a rather safety first approach to brightness where high frequencies are concerned but its treble performance is crisp and clear. With Dolby Atmos audio it can sound expansive, producing a sound that’s wider, deeper and taller than the speaker’s dimensions, however this can often depend on how the track was mixed to take advantage of Atmos. You can also edit the height of the performance in the Sonos app if you want a more expansive performance. Like the Era 100 it doesn’t support Google Assistant but does have the Quick Tune version of Trueplay so it’s a more accessible speaker for Android users. There’s a USB-C port on the rear along with a button that enables Bluetooth pairing and you can turn the microphones completely off if you don’t want voice assistants listening all the time. The Era 300 supports stereo pairing with another Era 300 or used as a rear Atmos speaker within a Sonos surround sound set-up. And like the Era 100 it can be connected to other external devices or broadband router through an adapter, although disappointingly these are sold separately. Of all the Atmos wireless speakers, the Era 300 ranks as one of the best, and it leaves intrigued as to where the Era series could go next. Reviewer: Kob Monney

Full Review: Sonos Era 300

Sonos Move Best outdoor Sonos speaker Trusted Score Pros Big, powerful sound

Confident bass performance

Works like any other Sonos speaker in the home

Voice assistant and multi-room capability Cons Expensive

Not strictly portable

Not the sharpest sounding speaker The Move is Sonos’ biggest portable speaker, although calling it portable is a stretch in light of its size. We’d settle for describing it as an outdoor speaker best suited for areas such as the garden with big groups of people. Its IP rating isn’t, surprisingly, as strong as the Roam at IP56, but that level of build quality is tough enough to repel water, dust and liquids; though it won’t survive being submerged in water. It’s also what Sonos describes as ‘drop resistant’ so if it falls from a low height it should survive unscathed. Having (wincingly) dropped it a few times on a concrete surface, the Move survived with just a few marks that were able to be brushed off. It comes in a choice of Shadow Black and Lunar White finishes, both of which protect the speaker from overheating when outside. And just like the Roam, it can switch between Bluetooth and Wi-Fi with the press of a button. On a Wi-Fi connection there’s support for Alexa, Google Assistant and Sonos Voice Control, and you can connect to any other Sonos speaker on the same network to create a multi-room audio set-up. Auto Trueplay uses the onboard mics to constantly tweak the audio performance with regards to where it is, and since the launch of the Move, Sonos has made sure that it works on both a Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connection. The effect of Auto Trueplay is one we found to be subtle at first, but once it’s up to speed we could hear a slight difference in tone. Battery is 11 hours, a boost from its original 10. We found that hitting 10 was doable, the 11-hour mark required lowering the volume. We wouldn’t say the Move is as sharp or as detailed as indoor speakers such as the One and One SL, but it is cleaner, more precise and detailed than a number of its outdoor rivals. We found its low frequency output to be impressive alternating between a taut, punchy performance and a more rumbly one when required. It’s capable of producing a big sound outdoors, though we found it does lose a sense of its composure at higher volume levels and its sense of definition becomes muddled, but arguably in an outside this is less of a problem than it would be indoors. Reviewer: Kob Monney

Full Review: Sonos Move

Sonos Era 100 Best compact Sonos speaker for bass Trusted Score Pros More emphatic bass delivery than the One

Quick Tune Trueplay

Supports Bluetooth connectivity

Wider sweet spot

Excellent app interface Cons Hike up in price

Arguably too bassy

No adapters included with speaker The Era 100 is a brand new wireless speaker for 2023 and effectively a replacement for the Sonos One (although that will continue on sale until stock runs out). It sports a taller, slimmer looking design than the One, and features a new speaker set-up with two angled tweeters to help disperse high frequencies into a room plus a woofer that can provide more bass than the One or One SL models. We didn’t feel it sounded as clear or detailed in the midrange and high frequencies, the weightiness of the bass affects the tonal balance across the frequency range. The Era 100 provides more power and oomph, though we prefer the One models for their clarity and detail. Bluetooth performance is fine, but the volume does need to be turned up high to get a similar level of quality over a Bluetooth connection. Other changes from the One models include dropping the Ethernet connection for a USB-C port on the rear, adding Bluetooth playback, and you can choose to turn off the microphones inside the Era 100 via a switch on the back, though this does mean you won’t benefit from either Trueplay tuning or voice assistance. Amazon Alexa and Sonos Voice Control are supported but Google Assistant is left out. The Era 100 supports a new version of Trueplay that only requires a tap in the Sonos app to begin the process, using the speaker’s built-in microphones to measure its surroundings and optimise the audio output. The Quick Tune version of Trueplay also allows for Android users to be able to use Trueplay. Finally, the Era 100 is more expensive than the One by $50 / £50, so you’ll want to weigh the bigger bass and more accessible feature set against the One’s more measured and balanced sound. Reviewer: Kob Monney

Full Review: Sonos Era 100

Sonos and IKEA Symfonisk Picture frame with Wi-Fi Speaker Best lifestyle Sonos speaker Trusted Score Pros Balanced and detailed sound

AirPlay 2 support

Multiple hanging options

Fully Sonos compatible Cons Quite large

Limited range of art covers The Sonos IKEA Symfonisk Picture frame with Wi-Fi Speaker, to give it it’s full name, is the real oddity within the Sonos line-up of speakers. It’s a collaboration with IKEA to create a speaker that also doubles up as a picture frame, making the Symfonishk a piece of audio furniture. It has gone up in price from $179 / £179 to $220 / £220, making it more expensive than either the One or One SL models. It offers the same level of features as those speakers, so you could play music directly to the speaker, connect it to another Sonos speaker on the same Wi-Fi network or if you have two at hand, you could stereo pair and use them as rear speakers with a Sonos soundbar. Despite being essentially a picture frame, it offers the same versatility as a ‘normal’ Sonos speaker. There are no microphones on this speaker, so there’s no support for built-in voice assistance, though it does support the Trueplay calibration process if you own an iPhone. The frame itself is one that we felt was a beast of a unit, but IKEA offers a few methods of installation including leaning it against a wall, or hanging it in either portrait or landscape. We found wall-mounting to be a neater solution, and didn’t mind the trailing power cable. Cleverly, there’s a daisy chain power output within the speaker, so if you purchase a second one you it could power it from the first. The sound quality is much like the other Sonos speakers in this list in that it is clean, balanced and loud, quite capable of filling a large room with its audio. Bass is also surprisingly big for a speaker of its design, and smartly the audio doesn’t cause vibrations to sink into the wall. We found there’s little to choose between the performance of this speaker and the One SL. The speaker is only sold from IKEA, so you won’t find it in other retail shops. Reviewer: David Ludlow

Full Review: Sonos IKEA Symfonisk Picture frame with Wi-Fi Speaker

FAQs What’s the cheapest Sonos speaker? The cheapest Sonos speaker is the Roam SL, which is priced at £159 / $159. Which Sonos speakers support Bluetooth? Not all Sonos speakers support Bluetooth, but if you are looking for that feature then the portable Roam series and Move speakers support the connectivity standard, as do the Era 100 and Era 300 speakers.