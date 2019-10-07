Sonos Flex is the speaker company’s new subscription service – letting you rent its speakers for a monthly fee.

The Netherlands is the lucky country to be the first to try out Sonos Flex. The service is available at three different pricing tiers, and offers varying combos of Sonos speakers.

First off, there’s the €15 per month tier , which gets you two Sonos One speakers.

In the €25 tier, you receive a Sonos Beam along with two Sonos One speakers.

In the €50 highest tier, Sonos gives you a Sonos Playbar, a subwoofer and two Sonos One speakers.

Sonos doesn’t tie you into a long-term either. You can modify or cancel your subscription at any time. Furthermore, you’ll get free delivery wherever you are in the Netherlands and – if you live in Amsterdam – you can get professional installation for an additional €50 fee.

Subscribers can get the speakers in black or white and Sonos will replace them with the latest models whenever they are released.

Sonos Flex isn’t quite available to everyone across the Netherlands just yet. While anyone can apply, the service is currently restricted to 500 homes – a wider global expansion is planned depending on the success of the trial.

Sonos recently launched its newest speaker – the Sonos Move.

Trusted Reviews went hands-on with the product and said: “It’s an impressive first look at Sonos’ first-ever Bluetooth speaker. It features all that you’d expect from a Sonos speaker that lives in the home … [The Sonos Move] comes at a significant price, and given its size and weight it isn’t exactly what you’d call portable, either.”

Sonos has also had a lot of attention recently for its relatively new partnership with Ikea. The company launched the Ikea Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker and the Ikea Symfonisk Table Lamp Speaker in coordination with the furniture store.

The Symfonisk range is Sonos’ most affordable speakers yet and – along with the speakers themselves – the partnership has seen the two companies create a live immersive experience in London.

