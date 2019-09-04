Sonos teams up with Ikea for a new immersive theatre experience

Ikea has set up a “one of a kind walk-through experience” using the new Sonos Symfonisk speakers – and anyone can attend.

The collaboration is called ‘The Sound Affect, and it takes place at Phonica Records in Soho, London where attendees will be taken on a journey through the brain.

The Sound Affect is apparently aimed at getting attendees to discover how sound affects their emotions and surroundings, and it was put together by Sonos and Olivier-nominated theatre company Les Enfants Terribles.

Each one of the multiple spaces within The Sound Affect is said to represent a specific part of the human brain.

Here’s the rather surreal-sounding description:

“Via the power of sound all five-senses are activated and the body and mind of participants gently slip into a collective subconscious state. “Once fully relaxed it’s time to embark on the journey and fully explore the brain’s cortex and its relationship with sound as you journey through the frontal, temporal and parietal lobes – the parts of the brain that control memory, sense and emotion. “As interactive brainstems come to life via light and sound, a cast of surreal characters interacts with participants to heighten emotion of the space − playing on the intricacies of the mind and the psychological state elicited in each room … On returning to the lab IKEA scientists bring you back to reality and, feeling fresh and enlightened, you can then relax and discuss the unique experience in the tranquil atmosphere of the Ikea Symfonisk lounge.”

Tickets for The Sound Affect are available now – ahead of the doors opening on September 27.

If you don’t fancy buying a ticket, the space is open to the general public via the Symfonisk cafe and bar.

Ikea revealed its partnership with Sonos earlier this year – launching the Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker and Symfonisk Lamp Speaker.

Here at Trusted Reviews, we were massive fans of both – awarding them both 4.5/5-star reviews. Our review of the Bookshelf edition said: “With its superb, flexible design, the Ikea Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker is built to fit into your life … Full Sonos compatibility gives it proper multi-room credentials and it’s also the lowest-priced Sonos speaker ever. Add in the excellent audio quality and the Ikea Symfonisk Bookshelf Speaker is a real winner.”

