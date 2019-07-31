Sniper Elite 4 and Wipeout: Omega Collection headline this month’s PlayStation Plus offerings

Sony Computer Entertainment has announced the duo of free titles coming as part of your PlayStation Plus membership this August.

Headlining the coming month’s selection is Sniper Elite 4 by Rebellion, a thrilling shooter experience where you can murder Nazis to your heart’s content. So if you’ve wrapped up Wolfenstein: Youngblood, it’s time to reload for another adventure.

It’s really fun, allowing players to jump between in-depth stealth mechanics and explosive shooter action at the drop of a hat. It’s part of a long-running series, that will also make its VR debut soon enough.

Next up is Wipeout: Omega Collection, which compiles three fantastic futuristic racers into one complete package. They’ve all been enhanced with modern controls, visuals and online features that feel right at home on PS4.

An update for PlayStation VR was introduced in recent months, allowing you to play through Omega Collection in its entirety with the headset. Just be aware of motion sickness…

‘Sniper Elite 4 is an improvement over the last game in subtle ways, but its formula unfortunately outstays its welcome before the credits roll. For the first few hours, you’ll be in love, thanks to those stylish kill-cameras elevating each well-judged shot – but it’s a fleeting affair. Palm-striking Nazi jaws off and bursting ballbags can only get you so far in life,’ reads our 3.5/5 review.

Omega Collection fared a little better, earning 4/5 in Simon Miller’s verdict: ‘WipEout Omega Collection is a remaster that any fan is going to go loopy over, and there’s a high possibility it’ll find a new audience, too. A very slick and well-designed update.’ No matter how you slice it, both of these games are a great time, especially as freebies.

Like the rest of your PlayStation Plus titles, these two will remain in your library forever, although will only be playable so long as you maintain an active subscription. There’s still time to grab last month’s games, too!

