Singapore Grand Prix 2023: How to watch F1 live on TV, online

The Italian Grand Prix was another fun event as Ferrari went wheel-to-wheel with Red Bull for the majority of the race, but in the end we can all guess who triumphed.

Max Verstappen extended his record run to ten wins in a row, with Sergio Perez following up in second place. With F1 heading to Marina Bay for the 2023 Singapore Grand Prix, it’s a question of when and which race Verstappen will tie up the Drivers World Championship. If he wins around the twisty turns of Marina Bay, it could be next time out Suzuka.

But we’re getting ahead of ourselves. There’s still racing to be done, though it is likely that Marina Bay will suit the Red Bull set-up and perhaps bring Aston Martin, McLaren, and Mercedes closer in the race to be best of the rest. With only eight races left in the championship, the race for second place in the Constructor’s championship hots up.

Speaking of heat, Singapore is set another humid, if cloudy spectacle with rain set to fall across the weekend potentially affecting qualifying and the race. Who knows, perhaps Red Bull’s spectacular winning run could come to an end in dicey conditions.

Alpha Romeo’s Zhou Guanyu isn’t feeling the heat as much as he was after he signed up for another year. There’s still no word on Williams’ Logan Sargeant who missed out on points at Monza, a track that suited the Williams better than Singapore likely will.

Will someone manage to beat Red Bull for the first time this season. Here’s how to watch the Singapore Grand Prix live on TV and online.

What is the UK time for the F1 Singapore Grand Prix?

The Singapore Grand Prix will be shown live on Sky Sports F1, and in 4K HDR. The race starts at 1pm UK time on Sunday September 17th.

Here’s what the schedule looks like for the entire weekend:

Friday 15th September

10.30pm – Practice 1

2pm – Practice 2

Saturday 16th September

10.30am – Practice 3

2pm – Italian Grand Prix qualifying

Sunday 17th September

1pm – Singapore Grand Prix race

How to watch the Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2023

If you’re a Sky subscriber, you can catch the action on Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD. You can also check out the action on Sky Sports F1 (channel 406), Sky Sports Main Event and Sky One.

Sky Sports F1 Ultra HD, is available on Sky Glass, Sky Stream and Sky Q with Sky Sports F1, or Sky Sports Complete with the Ultra HD pack, and that comes with Dolby Atmos audio (if your audio equipment is compatible). You can also watch the action unfold on the Sky Go mobile app at no additional charge.

You can also pick up a NOW Sports Pass, which costs £11.98 (for a Day Pass), £34.99 (for a Monthly Pass). The Monthly Pass is the best value as it’ll cover other races within the month.

What time are the Singapore Grand Prix highlights?

Channel 4 has the rights to highlights package in the UK for those who don’t have access to Sky Sports.

Qualifying highlights are on Saturday September 16th and start at 7.30pm. Race highlights are the next day at 5.30pm. If you miss those shows, you can watch the action on the Channel 4 app.

Watch safely with a VPN

When you're watching content online, it's a good idea to boost your privacy by using a VPN to mask your IP address from would-be wrongdoers.