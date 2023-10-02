Shure’s SM7dB aims to bring out the best audio quality for podcasters, streamers, and vocalists

Shure has announced the SM7dB microphone, the newest in its long line of microphones that date back to the early 1970s.

This latest dynamic microphone is designed for podcasters, streamers, and vocalists, intending to deliver “extraordinary” sound with the addition of a Shure-designed, built-in active preamp to offer a simplified audio workflow that Shure says removes the need for inline amplification.

Described as ideal for users of all experience levels, the SM7dB’s integrated preamp offers a supplementary +18 or +28 decibels of clean gain, eliminating the need for a separate amp, reducing the amount of noise and hiss introduced by audio interfaces. The result is a clearer sound in a “recording, on a broadcast, or while streaming”, regardless of the audio interface used.

In situations where additional gain isn’t required, users can set the integrated preamp to bypass and revert to the original SM7B performance. Delivering the “smooth and controlled” sound of the SM7B mic, the SM7dB ‘s wide-range frequency response is, according to Shure, perfectly suited to pristinely capturing “sing, spoken word, and podcasting”, as well as loud sound sources, such as drums, loud vocals, and amplifiers, the use case of the SM7dB appears to be pretty wide.

It also has the same EQ controls as the SM7B, with a bass roll-off and presence boost that can be applied to best suit the sound source and recording environment.

With its cardioid polar patter, the SM7dB is designed to reject off-axis audio to make certain the user’s voice is heard without distractions. Air suspension shock isolation technology and a pop filter eliminate unwanted noises and breathiness, while the electromagnetic shielding stops the hum from computer monitors and audio equipment affecting audio quality.

Available now in a black-on-black finish on the Shure website and select retailers, pricing for the Shure SM7dB starts at £519 / $499 / €599. Above is a link to the SM7B. We’ll replace it once the SM7dB is available on Amazon UK.