Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless feature new design, class-leading ANC battery life

2022 has been the year of big headphone launches and we can add another Sennheiser to the pile with the announcement of the Momentum 4 Wireless.

With the Momentum 4 Wireless, Sennheiser has included an audiophile-inspired acoustic system powered by a 42mm transducer that the German brand says offers “brilliant dynamics, clarity and musicality” for what its calling “best-in-class” sound.

Noise cancellation has jumped to Sennheiser’s next generation Adaptive Noise Cancellation that aims to keep listeners immersed in their music while blocking out noises in busy environments. The Transparency Mode lets sound from the outside filter through for better awareness of your surroundings, which you can do by pinching the right earcup’s touch panel and spreading your fingers out.

A big change from the previous incarnation of the Momentum series is the design and ergonomics. The Momentum 4 Wireless are less flashy in their aesthetics and more discrete, with a streamlined style and focus on comfort. The headband is “richly padded” while the earpads feature deep cushions for added comfort. The headband can be adjusted to avoid placing pressure on a user’s head, and the Sennheiser follows the same design ethos as the WH-1000XM5 and B&W Px7 S2 by folding flat instead of being collapsed.

Battery life is 60 hours with ANC, which beats the Technics EAH-A800′s 50 hours, putting the Momentum 4 Wireless in class-leading position for longevity. Download the Smart Control app (iOS and Android) and there’s an equaliser to customise the sound, bass boost and the Sound Personalisation feature that assesses the user’s listening preferences and adjusts the sound to the listener’s tastes. Bluetooth support goes to aptX Adaptive to maintain a uninterrupted connection in busy signal areas.

Christian Ern, Sennheiser Principal Product Manager Consumer Headphones said about the launch: “Our Momentum range has always set the standard for sophisticated listening with superior sound. The new Momentum 4 Wireless once again raises the bar – delivering best-in-class sound quality with advanced Adaptive Noise Cancellation and exceptional comfort. Thanks to features including Transparency Mode, Built-in EQ and a new Sound Personalisation feature, users can listen in their own customised way.”

The Sennheiser Momentum 4 Wireless are priced at £299.99 and are available for pre-order from 9th August, and go on sale 23rd August 2022. We’ll be giving our thoughts on Sennheiser’s latest in the coming days.