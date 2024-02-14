Samsung tipped to launch world’s first triple foldable this year

Samsung has been tipped to launch the world’s first triple foldable phone, and we might not have long to wait.

Previous well-sourced tips and rumours have pointed to Huawei developing an ambitious triple foldable device – that is, a foldable phone with two hinges and three main surfaces.

According to Twitter tipster Revegnus, however, “Samsung will add a triple fold to its lineup this year”.

What’s more with Huawei described as “almost certain to release a triple fold in the second quarter of this year”, the tipster claims that Samsung “cannot afford to miss out on the title of ‘world’s first'”.

If the latest predicted Huawei timetable holds true (it was initially tipped to launch a triple foldable last year), then Samsung would presumably need to be aiming for a launch window in the first quarter of 2024, or very early in the second quarter at the latest.

Given that we’re in mid February now, that would give it a couple of months at best in which to operate.

Samsung has been experimenting with more ambitious foldable concepts for years, of course. Every MWC we seem to see a revised prototype of some stretchy or super-bendy screen or other.

The company obviously has the resources and the technical shops to pull off such a feat. The question is, will it risk disrupting its own packed launch schedule (new Samsung foldable lines tend to release in August, six months on from the Galaxy S) just to pip competitor Huawei to the post?