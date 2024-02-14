Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Samsung tipped to launch world’s first triple foldable this year

Jon Mundy

Samsung has been tipped to launch the world’s first triple foldable phone, and we might not have long to wait.

Previous well-sourced tips and rumours have pointed to Huawei developing an ambitious triple foldable device – that is, a foldable phone with two hinges and three main surfaces.

According to Twitter tipster Revegnus, however, “Samsung will add a triple fold to its lineup this year”.

What’s more with Huawei described as “almost certain to release a triple fold in the second quarter of this year”, the tipster claims that Samsung “cannot afford to miss out on the title of ‘world’s first'”.

If the latest predicted Huawei timetable holds true (it was initially tipped to launch a triple foldable last year), then Samsung would presumably need to be aiming for a launch window in the first quarter of 2024, or very early in the second quarter at the latest.

Given that we’re in mid February now, that would give it a couple of months at best in which to operate.

Samsung has been experimenting with more ambitious foldable concepts for years, of course. Every MWC we seem to see a revised prototype of some stretchy or super-bendy screen or other.

The company obviously has the resources and the technical shops to pull off such a feat. The question is, will it risk disrupting its own packed launch schedule (new Samsung foldable lines tend to release in August, six months on from the Galaxy S) just to pip competitor Huawei to the post?

Jon Mundy
Jon Mundy

Jon is a seasoned freelance writer who started covering games and apps in 2007 before expanding into smartphones and consumer tech, dabbling in lifestyle and media coverage along the way. Besides bein…

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

